MUNICH, Germany — For two days, Odeonsplatz, a historic square in central Munich, has been clad with the people, activities and brands typically found in Detroit.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was there with his parents Saturday, Nov. 14, speaking to supporters from a stage that was topped with the familiar blue letters that spell out Ford Field's name in downtown Detroit. Honolulu Blue was everywhere, from the apparel on fans to the branding on various attractions.

There was a decibel meter for fans to yell into, testing just how loud they could get while practicing their third-down shouts ahead of Detroit's Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Across the way was a life-size cutout of the 6-foot-7 Aidan Hutchinson, and few, if any, of those in attendance were able to match his height. Also available, among other events, was a tunnel that featured a video on the interior showing Lions players making their way onto a field, allowing fans to simulate what it's like to run out of the tunnel at Ford Field.

Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti was there, as well, in the form of a food truck, serving up pasta and s’ghetti sandwiches.

"I got chills when they put up the Ford Field sign," said Robin Schorn, who's from Madison Heights but is in Munich to watch the Lions with her husband, Rich. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this feels like home.'"

The Lions set out to bring the Ford Field experience to Munich with Detroit Lions Fan Fest, which was held at Odeonsplatz from Nov. 13-14. After two days and a couple of concerts by Kevin Saunderson and Big Sean, they seemed to have achieved just that.

"I'd tell you this, from an overall representation standpoint, Detroit is very strong. ... It's a vibe, you know where to find it, you know where it's at," said Fred Broach, who is originally from Southfield but now lives in Dallas. "When you get in this little area in the fan fest, it does feel like home."

Even St. Brown was impressed by the turnout.

"I would say, first off, your guys' support is the best in the world," St. Brown said. "I would've never imagined — you guys can't see, but I'm looking way down, there's fans way down there. The support you guys show, it's the best. I feel like I play for the best team in the world because of you guys."

Added St. Brown: "I don't know if you guys are German, American or what, but it don't matter. You're here."

Rachelle Valdez and Kevin Carlisle, a married couple from Michigan visiting Germany for the game, took a tour of Munich before arriving at fan fest. What struck Valdez was not only the amount of Lions fans in her tour group, but also the varied locations in which they came from. Valdez said she's met Lions fans in Munich from Seattle, Montana and Chicago.

"You feel like you're in Detroit in a way here," Valdez said. "Everywhere you walk around, you have Honolulu Blue, everybody's wearing Lions gear around."

With one mission accomplished — creating an atmosphere in Munich similar to the one in Detroit — all eyes turn toward Sunday, when the Lions (6-2) hope to beat the Patriots (5-4), who have generally rebounded well from a 1-2 start and, despite inconsistency, have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.

"I just want to say thank you," St. Brown said as he left the stage. "Hopefully we can get this win because that'll make this trip that much more sweeter."

rsilva@detroitnews.com

@rich_silva18

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lions bring Detroit to Munich with fan fest: 'This feels like home'