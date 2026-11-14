Flight cancellations and delays will continue nationwide after federal officials blamed "routine upgrade" work for a massive ground stop that snarled air traffic across the country.

More than 8,000 flights into or out of the United States have already been delayed or canceled on Nov. 14, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Major hubs including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were among the hardest hit.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a Nov. 14 press conference the travel woes began when a contractor at one of the Federal Aviation Administration's remote locations was replacing aging copper wire with fiber. A router that was installed starting flooding others on the air traffic control system causing communication issues and disruption in radar feeds, he said. Officials were able to isolate the network, take the router offline and then restart the system.

"We are back at full operations," Duffy said.

More: Detroit Metro Airport looked normal Saturday but some still faced lengthy delays

Bryan Bedford, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, estimated up to 5,000 of the 41,000 scheduled flights for Nov. 14 will be canceled as airlines work to reposition crews, pilots and flight attendants. Still, Bedford said "the worst is behind us."

"We will still have delays and cancellations today, but that will set us up for full recovery tomorrow," Bedford said. "Based on everything that we're hearing from our airline partners, they believe that they'll be able to have full schedule integrity by the close of business on Sunday."

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta all told customers to expect delays on Nov. 14. "If your travel plans allow, we encourage you to move your flight to Monday, Nov. 16 or later," Delta said on social media.

Flight affected by the FAA ground stop? Here's what airlines owe you

Federal officials are still working to determine exactly what happened and what went wrong during the upgrade work that's part of a decades-long project. They did not disclose the location where the incident took place that caused the ground stop. USA TODAY has reached out to both the FAA and the contractor L3Harris, for more information.

The FAA issued the ground stop soon after 3:36 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, which halted flights around the country, forced passengers to remain stranded or find alternate transportation and left airlines with thousands of disrupted flights to reschedule. The ground stop, which came just weeks before the busy Thanksgiving travel season, was lifted at 8:15 p.m. Friday evening.

The disruption marked the second nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. On Jan. 11, 2023, the FAA halted departures nationwide after its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system failed.

Democrats lashed out at the Trump administration amid the air travel debacle, accusing officials of incompetence and vowing to hold them accountable for the breakdown in the FAA's communications system. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed calls for a Congressional investigation and demanded Duffy resign or be removed.

More: Democrats pledge to investigate nationwide aviation ground stop

20,000 flights disrupted by ground stop

More than 3,500 airplanes were flying when the ground stop was issued and all landed safely, according to Duffy. Bedford said that over 20,000 flights were scheduled during the course of the ground stop and about 12,000 of those flights, which included a mix of private jet, general aviation and commercial trips, "were lost," he said.

No facilities "went dark" and no communication was fully lost, he said, but officials made the call to issue the ground stop after seeing "instabilities" at 17 of 22 en route facilities that they initially couldn't explain.

"When we get to a root cause analysis, whatever we do learn from that of course we will pivot in terms of how we do future sustainment," he said.

Officials are still working to determine whether the problem was due to an "incompetence" in the installation or faulty equipment, Duffy said. One day after Duffy asked Congress to approve $50 billion to upgrade the system, increasing an earlier request from President Donald Trump, the transportation secretary reiterated that call for increased funding.

"We will work with the greatest telecom companies in the world, which will be AT&T, Verizon and Lumen," he said. "They're all working with us on the new architecture, but in the meantime, until I can build that I'm stuck with L3Hariss, who owns this network."

Duffy said federal officials feel "very comfortable" that the issue was not caused by a foreign actor. Bedford added that, so far there is also "zero evidence of anything nefarious and zero evidence of anything AI related."

Passengers are 'downright pissed' amid flight delays, cancellations

Despite the towering green Christmas tree in the Indianapolis International Airport's central Civic Plaza, many travelers at the massive transit hub were seeing red on the morning of Nov. 14.

"I'm very upset," said 56-year-old Indianapolis resident Tonya Owens, who had been at the airport with her family since 3:30 a.m. awaiting a flight to Miami for a cruise. "Downright pissed – excuse my language."

Even after the number of canceled and delayed flights out of Indianapolis dropped from more than 150 to around 45 by mid-morning on Nov. 14, several would-be flyers like Owens were stuck calling different airlines in search of a way to their destination.

Owens told the Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network, she and her family were supposed to depart for Miami around 6 a.m. but that her airline "gave our seats away" when everything went sideways. The career nurse originally rescheduled with a different airline, then hastily secured a refund when she learned three one-way tickets to Miami would run her family $1,600.

"I've worked two jobs to make this happen," said Owens. She and her family were left hoping their cruise ship had enough absentees like them to delay setting sail.

Meanwhile at Boston Logan International Airport, red "canceled" banners speckled the digital departure board. Some passengers rose from their seats multiple times to check their flight statuses.

Soon after 11:30 a.m., a therapy dog handler with BOS PAWS brought around Belle, a fluffy, white Great Pyrenees, to soothe frustrated passengers in Terminal C. Belle wore a harness that read "Pet Me," and a pink flower costume. Some waiting in the terminal made a beeline for the therapy dog, stooping to pet her and take photos.

Terese Churchill, of northern Vermont, sat on a bench next to the Alaska Airlines check-in counter at Logan's Terminal B. Her flight to Seattle was canceled in the evening on Nov. 13 while she was in the process of boarding.

Churchill told a reporter with the USA TODAY Network she then left the airport and found a hotel in Natick, near where her car was parked at the Logan Express lot in Framingham.

She was rebooked on a flight for 9 a.m. on Nov. 14, but learned it had also been canceled while on her way back to the airport in the morning, "on top of everything else." While at the airport, Churchill said she was able to book a third flight, this time for around 4:30 p.m.

"If we get on this flight, I'll be happy as a clam. If we don't, I won't be so happy," Churchill said. "But we'll wait and take that when it comes."

Contributing: Bailey Allen, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England; Bradley Hohulin, Indianapolis Star; Josh Rivera, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More than 10K flight delayed, cancelled Saturday after FAA ground stop