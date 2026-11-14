MUNICH, Germany — It was owner Sheila Hamp's turn to tap the keg at the famed Hofbräuhaus beer hall as the celebration of Detroit Lions football continued in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, Nov. 14.

With her family in tow and hundreds of Lions fans dying to grab a glimpse, Hamp put a another charge into the week-long party by serving up some hearty helpings of German beer and predicting a “blue wave” at Allianz Arena when the Lions play the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 15.

“I think it’s gonna be a blue wave, for sure,” said a beer-dampened Hamp. “I was actually looking for Patriots fans today, just out of curiosity. I think I saw two.”

The Lions have proclaimed that they want to be Germany’s team throughout the week, and that might be understating the team’s presence in Munich over the last few days.

Wojo: Germany embraces Amon-Ra St. Brown, its favored Lion

Fans have packed into Hofbräuhaus, the Lions’ official fan pub, from open to close over the last few days, as appearances from legends Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson have highlighted the week’s festivities. On Friday and Saturday, throngs of people poured through the team’s fan fest, where the goal has been to bring Detroit to Germany.

Hamp said it’s been “absolutely incredible” to see the amount of Lions fans that have shown up in Munich.

“They're everywhere in the streets. It's so incredible,” Hamp said. “Our fans are the best.”

Hamp added that the sheer volume of Lions fans is “way more” than she expected.

“I saw plane-fulls of people and that kind of thing before I actually got here, but it's more than I ever thought. It's amazing,” Hamp said.

Flight stop fallout: Some Lions fans dodge flight delays at DTW, head to Germany for game

Of course, this is also a business trip. Hamp said she’s confident that coach Dan Campbell will have the team ready to go when the Lions kick off against New England.

“We're ready. It's gonna be great,” she said. “We're gonna take over the stadium.”

Predictions: Lions vs. New England Patriots

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

@nolanbianchi

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lions owner Sheila Hamp taps keg, predicts 'blue wave' in Munich