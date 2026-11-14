ROMULUS — The McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Nov. 14, the day after a rare nationwide grounding of flight, had plenty of passengers still waiting to get on flights after being delayed overnight or hours.

As of noon Nov. 14, there were still over 100 delayed and cancelled flights at Detroit Metro, according to Flightracker on the airport's website.

London couple Marli Lawrence, 21, and Jake Allen, 22, had bad weather and the national grounding ruin their plans to spend a long weekend in New York City for Lawrence's birthday. They left London on Thursday but instead of getting to New York's JFK airport, bad weather rerouted them to Boston.

"Then JFK shut down and we ended up here," at Detroit Metro, Allen said. The couple slept overnight at Detroit Airport. As of 11:30 a.m Nov. 14. , the couple were hoping to get on an evening flight back to London. They never made it to New York.

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Mark Atanasoff, 53, hoped to get back home to Waverly, New York on an Nov. 14 evening flight. On Nov. 13, he was on a plane that left Phoenix when the pilot announced the national grounding and that their plane would be rerouted to Detroit. "There was kind of a scramble," among passengers, he said, as he and others quickly tried to find hotels or a rental car, while still on the plan.

Atanasoff managed to get a hotel about half hour away from Detroit Metro, he said. He tried in vain to get a rental car to drive home from Detroit, but he could not book a car on Nov. 13. He thought he had rented one for Nov. 14 but when he arrived at the agency, he was told there were no cars available. He was hoping to avoid waiting hours to get on a plane.

"Now, I'm here," Atanasoff said, referring to the airport, hoping to get on an evening flight back home. "They can't guarantee the flight will leave because there's now a shortage of crews," he said.

John Genina, 55, of St. Louis was supposed to have a short layover in Detroit Saturday morning on his way back from Honolulu. Instead his 6:45 a.m. connecting flight had been switched to 7:45 p.m.

"It's all good, more or less," Genina said, "What else can I do except wait?"

Rick Reyor of Austin, Texas has had to book four different flights to return home and it took him more than two hours to reschedule a flight for Nov. 14, which was originally scheduled to leave in early morning. "I'm just glad it was today and not yesterday," Reyor said of his travel plans.

On Nov. 13, there was over a four-hour halt of flights nationwide that grounded thousands of planes and sent ripples through other forms of transportation as people scrambled to find rental cars, trains and buses to reach their destinations.

Homeland Security and Transportation Department officials blamed aging and "overloaded" air traffic control technology being patched with new technology.

laguilar@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Detroit Metro Airport looked normal Saturday but some still faced lengthy delays