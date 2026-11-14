This is a recurring feature that highlights adoptable children in Michigan who are looking for permanent, loving homes.

Caring, thoughtful, and laid-back are just a few words to describe Kadyn, a 16-year-old in Michigan’s foster care program. Whether he’s spending time with friends, enjoying a favorite meal, or relaxing after a busy day, Kadyn appreciates the little moments that bring people together. While there are thousands of foster children in Michigan, Kadyn is one of almost 200 youth waiting for a loving forever family to call his own.

Active and imaginative, Kadyn enjoys playing basketball, building with Legos, spending time with animals, and sharing funny memes with others. He also has an interest in history and loves learning about different cultures. If he could travel anywhere, he would choose places like Japan, Germany, Vietnam, Poland, and the Koreas. He enjoys trying different foods and is proud to say he is not a picky eater! Looking toward the future, he hopes to work in retail at a clothing store, combining his interest in fashion with his desire to connect with others.

Kadyn needs a family who will embrace his caring heart, encourage his interests, and create opportunities for meaningful family moments. Most importantly, he needs a family who will believe in him, celebrate his growth, and provide the stability, encouragement, and sense of belonging he deserves! To learn more about Kadyn and about adoption from foster care, contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273 or visit www.mare.org.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, a program of Judson Center, operates statewide and is dedicated to finding adoptive families for youth in Michigan’s foster care system who are legally free for adoption and do not have an identified family. Our goal is to ensure that every one of these children has the best possible opportunity to find a permanent, loving home with a forever family.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: A child is waiting for adoption: Meeting Kadyn