LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she'll be in attendance for the Detroit Lions' game in Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, while on a trade mission with other state leaders to the European country.

"It's like a Honolulu blue takeover here in Munich," Whitmer told the radio station WWJ (950AM) in a Saturday morning interview. "There's so many Lions fans.

"It's been a lot of fun. It's been energizing, and I think we are going to bring home a win tomorrow and tell a great story, as well, about ... who we are and what we're all about."

On Thursday, the governor's office announced Whitmer's trip to Munich, saying she and Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., were planning to participate in SEMICON Europa, Europe's largest combined electronics design and manufacturing event.

This mission is being funded by the MEDC and the nonprofit Michigan Economic Development Foundation, an organization that raises money from some of the state's largest companies to support Whitmer's travel and other business attraction activities.

Although the venture lined up with the Lions' game against the New England Patriots in Munich, the initial press release from the governor's office didn't specify whether Whitmer would be attending the game. The Lions and Patriots kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

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During her Saturday interview with WWJ, Whitmer said she was meeting with companies in Germany and working to target businesses that manufacture semiconductors.

"Then, we also get to get over to the Lions game tomorrow, which is very exciting to have that chance to do all of these things in one fell swoop," Whitmer said.

This week's Germany trip is Whitmer's fifth overseas trade mission of 2026, her final year as governor.

The Democratic former legislator was first elected to the state's top office in 2018 and won a second four-year term in 2022. Michigan's term limits barred her from running again in 2026.

She traveled to South Korea in September; to France, Luxembourg and Belgium in June; to Italy and Germany in February; and to Switzerland in January. During her trip to Italy, Whitmer attended the Olympic gold medal game for women's hockey.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be at Detroit Lions game in Germany