Michigan heads west Saturday, Nov. 14, looking to rebound from an embarrassing rivalry loss when the Wolverines face No. 16 Oregon in a Big Ten matchup at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Wolverines (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are coming off a 15-6 loss to Michigan State last week at Michigan Stadium. Michigan managed just 192 yards of offense and committed four turnovers, surrendering the Paul Bunyan Trophy to a Spartans team that entered the game on a six-game losing streak.

The offensive struggles prompted first-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck, with Jim Harding taking over on an interim basis. The Wolverines have scored just 12 points in their past two home games and are averaging 19.6 points per game this season.

More: Lofty goals dashed, Michigan football now playing for pride

Oregon (6-3, 4-2) is moving in the opposite direction after defeating No. 12 Ohio State, 41-28, last week in Columbus. The Ducks overcame a 14-0 deficit by scoring 38 consecutive points, earning their second straight victory over a ranked opponent.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns against the Buckeyes, while running back Dierre Hill Jr. scored twice. Oregon has averaged 37.5 points over its past two games and remains in contention for a College Football Playoff berth.

Michigan's defense remains a strength, ranking fourth nationally in total defense at 255.3 yards allowed per game. But the Wolverines face a difficult challenge against an Oregon team that has won 30 of its 33 home games under coach Dan Lanning.

More: Michigan could be down starting offensive lineman at Oregon

Here's how to watch Michigan vs. Oregon in Week 11 of the college football season:

What TV channel is Michigan vs. Oregon on today?

TV: FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

FS1 (Fox Sports 1) Streaming: FOX One

FOX One Radio: 94.7 FM WCSX in Detroit; Learfield Michigan Sports Network

Tim Brando will handle play-by-play for FS1, with former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner as analyst and Josh Sims reporting from the sidelines.

Doug Karsch will have the Michigan radio call alongside analyst Jon Jansen and sideline reporter Jason Avant.

Michigan vs. Oregon start time today

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Saturday

3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Saturday Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon Records: Michigan 5-4, Oregon 6-3

Michigan 5-4, Oregon 6-3 Series: Tied, 3-3

Saturday marks the seventh meeting between Michigan and Oregon and the second since the Ducks joined the Big Ten in 2024.

Oregon has won three consecutive meetings, including a 38-17 victory in Ann Arbor in 2024. Michigan won the first three games in the series, all shutouts, but hasn't defeated the Ducks since a 24-0 victory in 1973.

The Wolverines are making just their second trip to Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the previous meeting in Eugene, 31-27, in 2003.

Michigan needs one victory in its final three regular-season games to become bowl-eligible. Oregon, meanwhile, is looking to strengthen its postseason résumé after consecutive victories over Northwestern and Ohio State.

Michigan vs. Oregon football odds

Line: Oregon by 10½

Oregon by 10½ Over/under: 38½

38½ Moneyline: Oregon -450, Michigan +330

Oregon was a 10½-point favorite entering the weekend, according to FanDuel. Odds are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: What channel is Michigan vs. Oregon on today? Time, TV, streaming