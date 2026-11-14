DETROIT — As the Detroit City Council begins to take up a massive $2.2 billion plan to overhaul the General Motors Renaissance Center, five of the nine council members who are considering approving key parts of the complex deal have accepted campaign donations from the political action committee formed by billionaire Dan Gilbert's company or the CEO of Gilbert's Bedrock real estate development firm.

The donations from the Rock Holdings State Inc. PAC — a state-level political action committee associated with Rock Holdings, the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and related entities founded by Gilbert — and Bedrock CEO Jared Fleisher for 2024 to today amount to a total of $27,950, according to public campaign finance records. These contributions represent steady support for council members, past and present, as well as council candidates, from the influential development group that controls major portions of downtown Detroit.

Another $28,500 was given to three other candidates who lost their bids to get on the council during the 2025 election, records show. The Detroit News reviewed campaign finance records dating back to 2021.

The council members who received cash from the Rock Holdings State Inc. PAC were Councilman Coleman A. Young II, who got $15,000, and Councilman Scott Benson, who received $10,000. In addition, Bedrock CEO Jared Fleisher contributed $500 to Councilwoman Latisha Johnson and $2,450 to Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero.

Santiago-Romero said she didn't accept the money from Rock Holdings State PAC, citing her long-held policy of not accepting cash from various corporate PACS. "Any contribution would have no impact on the Council Member's voting," according to a statement provided by Santiago-Romero's office.

The Rock PAC also contributed $7,500 to James Tate, who is the current council president, during the 2021 election cycle. During the 2025 election, Tate ran unopposed for his seat and raised very little money.

The contributions came before and after Bedrock and General Motors Co. proposed in 2024 to radically alter the downtown Renaissance Center, one of the city's most widely recognized buildings, and more than 40 acres of riverfront land. The group is seeking an estimated $548 million in tax incentives and subsidies over 30 years and is offering a community benefits plan in return.

Four years ago, the council narrowly approved Bedrock's request for incentives to redevelop the Hudson's site in downtown Detroit in a 5-4 vote, and controversy and criticism have surrounded the RenCen project at public meetings as it has gained approvals to advance to the full council. GM and Bedrock hope to get quick council approval on key elements of the deal before Thanksgiving.

The contributions are legal, but critics of the deal seize on the perception that it amounts to unfair access to the council members.

“The appearance is what causes folks to pause,” said Davina Hurt, director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University in California.

“People want to make sure things are fair, and they’re truly deciding on the applicant’s proposal based on the merits of the project. When you see donations come through, or you think people have easy access because they are donors, you begin to question the process.”

While critics can argue the contributions will influence council votes, accepting donations from corporate PACs is "just how the game is played" and doesn't guarantee how a council member will vote, said Mario Morrow, a political consultant and communications strategist who has followed Detroit politics for decades. Most council members accept contributions from a range of corporate PACs and business executives, along with PACs representing unions and many individual donors, he said.

"It's not that you're buying influence, because in most cases, these politicians are the one soliciting the funds," said Morrow said, president and CEO of Mario Morrow & Associates in Southfield. "These council people, and mayor, will make decisions based on what they think is best for the city."

For corporate donors, it's about building a relationship with a politician and getting a "listening ear" with that elected official, Morrow said.

Rock and Bedrock didn't respond to requests for comment.

All nine Detroit City Council seats were up for election in the November 2025 election, but only five incumbents faced opponents. Former Councilman Fred Durhal lII and former Council President Mary Sheffield left their seats to run for mayor. Sheffield was elected.

Two new council members were elected: Renata Miller and Denzel McCampbell.

Public campaign finance records show no contributions to the Detroit council members or candidates from GM's PAC or company executives.

What the RenCen plan involves and how it's been received

On Oct. 19, Bedrock founder Gilbert pledged $1 billion to establish a new nonprofit that will redevelop, own and operate the Renaissance Center and the surrounding 35-acre east riverfront district.

The plan calls for demolishing two of the Renaissance Center's five towers, the 300 and 400 towers, which are closest to the Detroit River, and redesigning riverfront park space. A community benefits package includes $45 million in earmarks for city projects and $90 million in payments to Detroit in lieu of taxes over the next 30 years.

A three-member Detroit City Council committee on Nov. 12 advanced the plan to the full council over the cries from critics to "delay, delay, delay" the Community Benefits Agreement as part of the plan to develop housing, hotel rooms, retail and open space.

"Every part of this has been designed to maximize the benefit to our city," Jake Chidester, Bedrock's vice president of strategic initiatives, told the council members.

Still, some residents have criticized the proposal for the Renaissance Center and how it benefits Detroiters.

"There are a lot of issues that I take with this CBA (community benefits agreement)," Teron Haynes Jr. told the council committee on Nov. 12. "I don't believe it's as equitable as what we are giving to these developers."

Haynes said he doesn’t want developers to get an “easy” path to develop in Detroit, especially in historic areas.

“It should be hard,” he said.

But Deidre Jackson, a member of the Neighborhood Advisory Council that helped craft the Community Benefits Agreement for the Renaissance Center project over several weeks this fall, disagreed with making it difficult for developers.

"I’m not saying we should hand out blank checks, but incentives are there to encourage developers to come to Detroit," Jackson said.

Thousands of dollars in donations

Gilbert and Bedrock have sought the Detroit City Council's OK before on other projects, even as the Rock Holdings State PAC made contributions to various council members and candidates.

In 2022, Gilbert’s Bedrock firm asked the Detroit council for a $60 million, 10‑year local tax break for the Hudson site project. The council postponed votes multiple times due to public opposition, but the measure eventually passed in a close 5-4 vote. Tate, Johnson and Santiago-Romero voted against the Hudson deal, while Young and Benson approved it.

During the 2021-23 council election cycle, Rock Holdings State PAC contributed a total of $49,500 to four Detroit council members, including current council members Young, Benson and Johnson, a review of campaign finance records shows.

Former Councilman Durhal received the most during that election cycle at $14,000, followed by Councilman Benson at $10,000. Johnson received $7,500. Young got $7,000. Tate received $7,500.

During the Nov. 12 committee meeting, Benson pressed Bedrock to prove its commitment goes beyond downtown and will impact residents in his district, whether it is working with business owners or bringing in other development.

"What I’m looking for is something I can take back to the third district ... that what’s going on downtown has legs long enough to make a difference in their lives," Benson said.

Rock had mixed success picking City Council winners in the last council election in 2025, donating to three candidates who lost. It spent $11,000 on state Rep. Karen Whitsett, $10,000 on state Rep. Helena Scott and $7,500 on George Adams Jr. Whitsett and Scott still serve in the Michigan Legislature.

Bedrock and GM revealed their plans for the Renaissance Center in November 2024, after GM announced it would move its headquarters from the RenCen into Bedrock’s new Hudson’s Detroit development. Bedrock said it would contribute $1 billion to the project, while GM is expected to contribute $250 million.

At the RenCen, the Marriott hotel tower would drop from roughly 1,300 rooms to 858, while the 100 Tower would be converted to housing under the redevelopment plan. The 200 Tower would be renovated into office space. Plans also include a new marina among the redesigned public space.

Bedrock officials said it'll eventually net the city more than $300 million over the next 30 years, while making the Detroit riverfront more accessible and better connecting the Renaissance Center to Detroit's downtown.

But before the project can move forward, the council needs to approve the community benefits agreement, a 30-year Renaissance Zone and a 12-year Commercial Rehabilitation Act. The latter two moves are tax breaks worth around $170 million.

Bedrock and Rock Holdings have invested more than $5 billion in downtown Detroit, amassing more than 100 properties.

laguilar@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Dan Gilbert's PAC cash gifts to Detroit council emerge as RenCen vote looms