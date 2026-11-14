MUNICH, Germany — Yes, Dan Campbell will have a German beer. Yes, he learned a German swear word to work into his pregame speech. And of course, Lions players will happily sample the pork belly and schnitzel.

This is a trip of enlightenment and engagement for the Lions, in part. The main purpose will be on the field, when the Lions face New England Sunday in 75,000-seat Allianz Arena, a high-stakes NFL game in an entirely different setting, with a slightly different meaning.

It's much more than food and fun for Amon-Ra St. Brown, and by extension, his head coach and teammates. St. Brown’s identity — borne of his German heritage — is the Lions’ preferred identity, now on international display.

Disciplined. Reliable. Consistent. That’s St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in 2021 who has been an indelible element in the Lions’ turnaround. Consistent? His reception totals in his first five seasons: 90, 106, 119, 115, 117. Reliable? Jared Goff called him the most trustworthy receiver he’s ever played with. Disciplined? St. Brown still catches 202 throws after practice and still can recite all 16 receivers taken ahead of him in the NFL draft.

In front of dozens of American and European journalists Friday on the FC Bayern Campus, St. Brown fielded questions for 20 minutes, alternating between English and German, fluent in both. His mother, Miriam Brown, is from Germany and his father, John, is a former bodybuilder from California. St. Brown grew up in California but spent many summers in Germany, and the tight connection remains.

He’s not an adopted son but a true son, right down to the way he plays, to the German flag on his Lions helmet, to his practice habits.

“I would say my most German trait would be being on time — I'm never really late,” said St. Brown, at the start of a punctual briefing. “I can't wait for the game. It's really, honestly, a dream come true. It feels amazing. The love, the support, the energy. I can't wait to see the fans.”

The NFL and St. Brown are arriving right on time, as far as Germany is concerned. It’s the Lions’ first overseas game in 11 years and their first in Germany. Like many teams, the Lions are trying to expand their reach and their brand, a league-wide global initiative. They’re not here solely because of St. Brown, but the connections aren’t accidental.

Munich and Detroit are automotive cities, sports cities. Lions fans have descended on the place, filling the streets, taking over the historic Hofbräuhaus beer hall. Fans cheered when Barry Sanders took the stage and tapped a giant keg. It’s a party, for sure, but deeper than that.

St. Brown is the heartbeat of the Lions and has become a heartbeat of Germany. Of course, the Lions (6-2) want to beat the Patriots (5-4) to extend their four-game winning streak. But it’s also a chance to show how much St. Brown means to them, and to his country.

“Saint never tips too much about what he’s feeling,” Campbell said. “But I would say this week you saw a little different pep in his step. Like hey, ‘I'm about to show you guys about this place. This is a little bit in my blood.’”

Campbell’s size and personality filled the room as he got fired up, first explaining Detroit Grit to the foreign media, then expressing sentiments St. Brown might not say. It was heartfelt and humorous, right up until it got serious.

“We all want to win this game for us as a team, for our fans that have traveled,” Campbell continued. “But also for him because I know this is special. Saint's the guy you want to do anything for because he represents everything you're about. He represents everything that I hold dear. … He's got the heart of a lion, no pun intended. In the moments you need him, he’ll always be there for you.”

More: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown 'the face of American football' in Germany

In the back of the room, St. Brown’s parents watched quietly, smiling. German media members beamed, especially when St. Brown made national news that he hoped to play for the German team when flag football makes its Olympic debut in 2028.

For years, the Patriots were the most popular NFL team in Germany, or most of Europe for that matter, because of Tom Brady and all the Super Bowls. St. Brown is helping change that, with heritage and hard work. He holds summer clinics back in Germany, teaching football to 400-500 kids, spreading the word of a sport that encompasses the German ideals probably as well as any.

Taufig Khalil is a reporter for German public radio. He said he sat in a similar interview room for Brady three years ago when the Patriots played the Colts in Germany, and that was the biggest media gathering he’d seen. Until this day, when one of their own came home.

“If you just pick a team, the Patriots have been the most popular, but as a player, it’s Amon-Ra now,” Khalil said. “He’s a great guy, friendly, approachable. He’s the real superstar here. From a German point of view, NFL players have to be these huge guys who block and block. Now we have this creative player who makes catches and does the crazy dances, and kids think he’s much cooler.”

This visit could be overwhelming, except St. Brown appears to have trained his entire life for it. Campbell is careful to keep the team grounded and has tried to adjust sleep schedules to accommodate the 3:30 p.m. kickoff Sunday (9:30 a.m. Detroit time).

The Lions landed early Friday and went through a short practice in the afternoon. Their views of the Honolulu Blue invasion were mostly seen through bus windows, at least initially.

You could call it uncommon chaos, except we’ve witnessed it in so many cities since the Lions’ revival four years ago. It’s not a political statement, thankfully, but they’re taking over part of a country and buying all the souvenirs and much of the beer.

The Lions sold out their 4,000-ticket allotment the second-quickest of any NFL international game. Brian Facchini, Lions chief communications and brand officer, stood among the horde in the Hofbräuhaus and held one of the most precious commodities in Munich. It’s a Honolulu Blue commemorative scarf, and like many mementos, it sold out in a matter of hours.

The lion is a historic symbol in Bavaria, in honor of Henry III, a powerful German prince. Lion statues are everywhere around Munich for “Henry the Lion.” This week, Roary the Lion is in charge.

“We didn’t bank on, hey, we’re going to draft a German player and he’s going to be All-Pro,” Facchini said. “Wait until Sunday when he’s introduced. I think you’re gonna see a different kind of welcome for anybody short of Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes.”

More: Is Amon-Ra St. Brown German? Explaining Lions WR’s ties to Deutschland

The Lions will be insulated from the mayhem until the game itself, and they can’t wait for that. In the meantime, they’re quizzing St. Brown on German words and foods and customs. That’s how he managed to slip a curse word to Campbell to drop on the team.

“They’re asking how to say whatever comes to their minds,” St. Brown said with a laugh. “So I’m just like a personal Google Translate to them at this point. I’m kind of teaching them about the culture; it’s a little bit different.”

This is not just a fanciful lark for St. Brown. As his summer youth camps have grown, so has the hunger for football (not just futbol) in Germany.

“Kids are excited to go, they understand the rules, they know the teams, they know the players,” St. Brown said. “I feel like it’s my duty to help the game grow.”

New Lions president and CEO Rich Haddad said they want to “bring Detroit to the world,” as he announced community initiatives to build two playgrounds in Munich to support youth health and wellness. Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti will have a presence at the stadium and will also distribute food to the needy.

There are lots of good feels to go around, and yet the Lions know their job is to deliver the best feel on Sunday.

“We all want to win,” Goff said. “Being able to do it in front of these fans, I'm so excited to hear the reception when Saint runs out of the tunnel. We want to win for him and to let him have that moment.”

Ultimately, there will be a football game, and it will be a spectacle. A spectacle with a special tinge, and just a bit more purpose.

Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

@bobwojnowski

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Wojo: Germany embraces Amon-Ra St. Brown, its favored Lion