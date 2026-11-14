What's colder... a 34-degree November night in Detroit, or seeing not one, but two one-handed interceptions in one football game?

Well the Division 1 football regional final had both as Detroit Cass Tech (12-0) won their fourth straight regional, defeating Northville 40-30 on Friday night.

The two defensive highlights made the trip to a cold Cass Tech field worth it for those watching. The first interception came with just under three minutes left in the first half as Marquell Evans snatched an intended pass with just one hand, bringing it down to cheers and amazement from the crowd.

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Then came the second one, when Mylan Griggs used all of his 6'2 frame to rise up and catch a one-handed pick of his own, this one ending Northville's last minute drive with just over 36 seconds left and sealing the victory.

When asked if he's ever seen those types of plays before, Cass Tech junior running back Julian Taylor replied "Yeah, we go to Cass, so you see that all the time." Taylor's night of rushing for over 200 yards and four touchdowns would usually be the story, even though it's something he's done all season.

"He's a monster," Cass Tech quarterback Donald Tabron said after the game. "Anytime he can touch the ball, anytime he does touch the ball, he can go for six. Being explosive, and our O-line helps with that. It's not possible without the O-line, all five guys up front."

Despite the highlights, the score tells another story: the 30 points Cass Tech gave up Friday night was the most they've allowed so far.

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But Cass Tech started this game on a strong note defensively, as Northville (9-3) didn't earn a first down on offense until their third drive. By then, Cass Tech had already opened up a 14-0 lead by scoring on their first two drives, then added another touchdown with 9:41 left in the second as Bryce Graham caught a perfect pass from Tabron for the 18-yard score. Tabron's great year as a junior quarterback continued as he threw for two touchdowns on Friday night.

Now down 21-0 in the second quarter, Northville scored on their next drive as Jackson DeFore caught a 34-yard touchdown. After a gutsy onside kick call and a recovery, Greyson Harris again connected with DeFore for an 18-yard score to make it a one-touchdown game.

After Evans' one-handed interception, Cass Tech gave the ball back when Tabron missed his throw on a screen pass and it landed in the hands of defensive lineman Tristen Salvas, leading to a 37-yard field goal as Northville now trailed 21-17 at halftime.

Cass Tech's first drive out of halftime was a penalty-ridden mess until Tabron found Griggs on his second-most impressive catch of the night, a contested one that accounted for 37 yards. Just one play later, Taylor went outside on a run, then cut back into the hole and sprinted away for a 27-yard score, his second of the night.

Taylor would score two more touchdowns, both of them happening in the fourth quarter. His second touchdown in the last quarter was his best of the night, when he did another cut inside while breaking multiple tackles for the 20-yard score, giving Cass Tech a 40-24 lead with 3:23 left in the game.

"It's all on my O-line. Honestly, my coaches trust me, but I can't do nothing without my receivers blocking downfield, the O-line putting people on their butt, opening up a hole, and I just gotta make a play from there. I'm not great if I can't make a guy miss, I got to make somebody miss," Taylor said after the game.

Now Cass Tech is just one game away from making the program's third straight football final and they'll take on Romeo, who is also undefeated at 12-0, next week to see who makes it to Ford Field on Thanksgiving weekend.

"Just keep building off of this week," said Tabron when asked about preparing for next week's game. "We start off so fast with scoring, and we can start off faster. At least we scored on our first two drives... just maintain the energy, keeping the momentum, and finishing drives."

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Cass Tech advances behind two one-handed interceptions in regional final