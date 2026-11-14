A historic Brush Park mansion once home to J.L. Hudson is on the market for $1.99 million.

Known as the Hudson-Evans House, the property at 79 Alfred in Detroit spans 9,000 square feet, with a 6,000-square-foot main house and a 3,000-square-foot carriage house.

The 11-bedroom, five-bathroom home has been well maintained and has served as a law office for nearly 30 years, said Nicholas Asplund, associate broker with Lux Partners Global, the listing broker. The home can also be used as a private residence, he said.

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The home has a rich Detroit history and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The French Second Empire-style mansion was built in 1872 for Detroit shipowner Philo Wright. It was later given as a wedding present to Grace Whitney Evans, daughter of lumber baron David Whitney Jr. J.L. Hudson, founder of the Hudson's department store, lived there from 1894 to 1904, according to the listing.

Asplund noted that there is a strong interest in Detroit's historic homes, such as 79 Alfred.

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“A lot of people love the historic aspects of Detroit," he said.

The home features original woodwork, fireplaces, a grand staircase and a sunroom. The third floor also offers access to a flat rooftop that could be used as a patio, Asplund said.

The carriage house includes a two-bedroom, one-bathroom leased apartment above and a private Irish pub-style entertaining space below.

The landscaped .38-acre lot offers quite a bit of privacy, Asplund said.

“You have privacy and you have a lot of green space, despite being right downtown,” he said.

Just off Woodward Avenue, the home is one of about 80 remaining original homes in Brush Park, a neighborhood which once had about 300 homes, Asplund said. He noted recent development in the area, including City Modern and the rehabilitation of other historic mansions as projects that have brought new life to the neighborhood.

The home is within walking distance of several downtown attractions, including Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Comerica Park and Ford Field.

"It's a great location," Asplund said.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Historic Detroit mansion once home to J.L. Hudson for sale