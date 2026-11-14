Michigan State's home game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, will kick off later than originally scheduled after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted the Huskies' travel plans Friday.

The game, originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m., will instead begin at 5:30 p.m.

Washington's football team was at the airport preparing to depart for East Lansing when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop. The Huskies returned to campus before making plans to resume travel Friday evening after the order was lifted.

"With the FAA lifting the nationwide ground stop, the Washington football team anticipates resuming travel to Michigan State this evening," the team said in a statement posted to X.

More: MSU's Burt, Boyd earn Big Ten Player of the Week for win over Michigan

Michigan State athletics said Friday night it was in contact with Washington and the Big Ten and would continue monitoring the situation.

The Spartans (3-6, 1-6 Big Ten) are coming off a 15-6 victory over Michigan that snapped a six-game losing streak and returned the Paul Bunyan Trophy to East Lansing. Washington (5-4, 2-4) is coming off a 28-25 loss to Penn State.

More: Rivalry win opens Michigan State's path to bowl game: 'Bigger things to conquer'

Here's how to watch Washington vs. Michigan State in Week 11 of the college football season:

What TV channel is Washington vs. Michigan State on today?

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming: FOX One

FOX One Radio: WJR 760 AM in Detroit; Spartan Media Network

Chris Vosters will handle play-by-play for Big Ten Network, with Rhett Lewis as analyst and Caroline Hendershot reporting from the sidelines.

George Blaha will have the Michigan State radio call alongside analyst Jehuu Caulcrick and sideline reporter Tre Mosley.

Washington vs. Michigan State start time today

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday

5:30 p.m. ET Saturday Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing Records: Washington 5-4, Michigan State 3-6

Washington 5-4, Michigan State 3-6 Series: Washington leads, 4-1

Saturday marks the sixth meeting between Michigan State and Washington and the first since the Huskies joined the Big Ten.

Washington has won four consecutive meetings, including a 41-7 victory in East Lansing in 2023. The teams have split their previous two games at Spartan Stadium.

Washington vs. Michigan State football odds

Line: Washington by 3½

Washington by 3½ Over/under: Approximately 44 points

Approximately 44 points Moneyline: Washington -160, Michigan State +142

Washington enters as a narrow favorite. Betting lines are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: What channel is Washington vs. Michigan State today? Time, TV schedule