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What channel is Washington vs. Michigan State today? Time, TV schedule
By Kevin J. Hardy,12 days ago
Michigan State's home game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, will kick off later than originally scheduled after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted the Huskies' travel plans Friday.
The game, originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m., will instead begin at 5:30 p.m.
Washington's football team was at the airport preparing to depart for East Lansing when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop. The Huskies returned to campus before making plans to resume travel Friday evening after the order was lifted.
"With the FAA lifting the nationwide ground stop, the Washington football team anticipates resuming travel to Michigan State this evening," the team said in a statement posted to X.
Michigan State athletics said Friday night it was in contact with Washington and the Big Ten and would continue monitoring the situation.
The Spartans (3-6, 1-6 Big Ten) are coming off a 15-6 victory over Michigan that snapped a six-game losing streak and returned the Paul Bunyan Trophy to East Lansing. Washington (5-4, 2-4) is coming off a 28-25 loss to Penn State.
Here's how to watch Washington vs. Michigan State in Week 11 of the college football season:
What TV channel is Washington vs. Michigan State on today?
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: FOX One
- Radio: WJR 760 AM in Detroit; Spartan Media Network
Chris Vosters will handle play-by-play for Big Ten Network, with Rhett Lewis as analyst and Caroline Hendershot reporting from the sidelines.
George Blaha will have the Michigan State radio call alongside analyst Jehuu Caulcrick and sideline reporter Tre Mosley.
Washington vs. Michigan State start time today
- Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
- Records: Washington 5-4, Michigan State 3-6
- Series: Washington leads, 4-1
Saturday marks the sixth meeting between Michigan State and Washington and the first since the Huskies joined the Big Ten.
Washington has won four consecutive meetings, including a 41-7 victory in East Lansing in 2023. The teams have split their previous two games at Spartan Stadium.
Washington vs. Michigan State football odds
- Line: Washington by 3½
- Over/under: Approximately 44 points
- Moneyline: Washington -160, Michigan State +142
Washington enters as a narrow favorite. Betting lines are subject to change.
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: What channel is Washington vs. Michigan State today? Time, TV schedule