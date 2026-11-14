Howell Township took a significant step at a Nov. 9 meeting toward banning nondisclosure agreements for local officials and staff in an effort to ensure public transparency.

The Howell Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to draft an ordinance prohibiting nondisclosure agreements for elected officials and staff, appointed officials, and professionals providing municipal services. The board will review the draft during a future meeting.

The decision comes in the wake of a data center previously proposed on more than 1,000 acres in Howell Township. The Livingston Post reported in 2025 that some board members signed NDAs regarding the project, but the agreements were later rescinded because confidential information wasn't shared. In May, trustees extended a data center moratorium through November.

Township Supervisor Robert Spaulding supported the creation of an ordinance.

“I think there’s no place for (NDAs) in our roles,” he said. “I think we should be as transparent as possible.”

Officials earlier discussed drafting an internal policy, but some trustees and residents felt that didn't go far enough.

Trustee Jodi Fulton, who served her final meeting Nov. 9, advocated for an ordinance, saying officials and staff paid with taxpayer dollars act on the public's behalf and information about municipal business belongs to the public.

“The intent of banning NDAs for public officials and staff is to further ensure public transparency,” Fulton said. “I feel an internal policy doesn't accomplish that.”

Trustee Tim Boal said state law allows penalties for ordinance violations, ranging from civil infractions to misdemeanors. Officials also noted similar ordinances have been passed by Cohoctah Township in Livingston County and Speaker Township in Sanilac County.

“I just don't understand why anybody would ever consider getting into one of these,” resident Debbie Mannisto said of NDAs on Nov. 9. “You do represent us ... and (keeping) secrets about anything dealing with our township is just horrible and it should never happen.”

The Howell Township Board next meets at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Howell Township to consider ordinance banning nondisclosure agreements