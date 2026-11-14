Nolan Bianchi, Richard Silva, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's game between the Lions and New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany (9:30 a.m., Fox/97.1 FM).

▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Patriots are coming off a whupping at the hands of the Packers, which is never what an upcoming opponent wants to see. New England still has a ton of leftover talent from last year's Super Bowl run but hasn't been able to consistently put the pieces together this season. Still, their defensive front could give Detroit problems, considering how much the Lions have struggled to protect Jared Goff in recent weeks. But I suspect the Lions' defense could continue its run against a shorthanded Patriots receiving corps. And for as much as the Patriots' defense wants to rebound from last week's 45-point outpouring, the Lions' offense will be looking to get back on track, too, after scoring 20 points or less in three straight games. Pick: Lions, 28-23

▶ John Niyo: The Patriots got a taste of the NFC North last week and didn’t like it at all. But the Lions need to realize this might be the second-best offense they’ve faced to date. Keeping Drake Maye in the pocket will be the key for the Lions’ defense getting off the field on third downs. But injuries at running back may help them apply more pressure and force Maye into the kind of poor decisions that really cost him last week against Green Bay. On the other side of the ball, the Lions’ offensive line needs a bounce-back performance in a big way. The Patriots’ secondary looks vulnerable right now, but there’s real talent back there, as well as a front that’s capable of shutting down Jahmyr Gibbs and the run game. Pick: Lions, 27-24

▶ Richard Silva: This’ll be a nice test for Detroit’s defense, which allowed 31.8 points per game from Weeks 1-4 but has since rebounded well; the Lions have allowed an average of 15.5 points over their last four contests. The Patriots haven’t been very consistent, but they rank 10th in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play this season, the second-highest ranking among all of the teams the Lions have played thus far (the Buffalo Bills, who played the Lions in Week 2, are the exception). Put simply: The Patriots are, statistically, among the better offenses the Lions will face, and a positive performance against them would further legitimize this defensive turnaround. I don’t think traveling to Germany will have any more of an impact on the Lions than it will the Patriots. Any effects, at least in my opinion, would show themselves in Week 11, when the Lions come back to Ford Field to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be coming off a bye week. But that’s a problem for next week. Pick: Lions, 28-24

▶ Bob Wojnowski: The Lions have played considerably better than the Patriots of late, which usually means one thing in the NFL: Watch out for the bounce-back. New England (5-4) has lost two of three and was embarrassed at home by the Packers 45-27, with Drake Maye now tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions. They’ll be an ornery bunch. The Lions (6-2) have won four straight with an improving defense, but other than their 20-17 victory over Green Bay and Jordan Love, haven’t faced a top-notch quarterback. The Patriots haven’t resembled their Super Bowl team but they’re expected to get star receiver A.J. Brown back from injury. The Lions’ offense has hit a rare three-game sputter, and Jahmyr Gibbs could face tough sledding against a tough run defense. Brad Holmes’ questionable decision to basically stand pat at the trade deadline will be judged quickly. Especially if Maye finds his groove in Germany and turns the Lions’ secondary into sauerkraut. Pick: Patriots, 31-27

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Predictions: Lions vs. New England Patriots