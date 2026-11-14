undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Detroit
Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Nov. 13
By The Detroit News,12 days ago
The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Friday, Nov. 13, drawing for the $555 million jackpot were 10, 22, 33, 49, 57 and the Mega Ball is 18.
The cash value is $235.2 million.
Numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday and Friday. The next drawing is Tuesday.
Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play, with a multiplier included. Players can buy tickets until 10:45 p.m. the night of the drawing.
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Nov. 13