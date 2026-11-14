The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Friday, Nov. 13, drawing for the $555 million jackpot were 10, 22, 33, 49, 57 and the Mega Ball is 18.

The cash value is $235.2 million.

Numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday and Friday. The next drawing is Tuesday.

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play, with a multiplier included. Players can buy tickets until 10:45 p.m. the night of the drawing.

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Nov. 13