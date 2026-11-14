CLARKSTON — Duke Banta led Detroit Catholic Central out of the locker room.

Then the senior quarterback led the defending state champions to their third straight Division 1 regional title.

Banta returned from a broken collarbone suffered in a Week 6 win over Toledo Central Catholic. He completed eight passes for 66 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 21-7 win Friday, Nov. 13, at Clarkston.

Catholic Central (11-1) advances to the Nov. 21 state semifinal against East Kentwood or Portage Central at a neutral site yet to be announced.

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Banta looked rusty in his first game back, but that was understandable. He was also without Texas Tech commit and four-star senior Gideon Gash, who was ruled out with an injury in a game-time decision.

But Catholic Central’s defense, special teams and running game had his back.

After Clarkston grabbed a 7-0 lead on Ty Duffy’s 3-yard run, Catholic Central kept giving Banta short fields.

Late in the first quarter, Kaden Gonzales blocked a punt to give the offense possession at the Clarkston 7. Moments later, Jalen Montlouis scored on a 1-yard run.

Midway through the second quarter, A’Mari Dorsey’s 27-yard punt return set up another short field. A Clarkston offsides penalty on fourth-and-2 kept the drive alive. On the next snap, Banta hit Montlouis for a 16-yard TD to put Catholic Central ahead for good, 14-7.

Ryan Jaafar, who finished with 122 rushing yards on 26 carries, took a misdirection handoff 10 yards for a TD with 49 seconds left before halftime.

That was all the scoring Catholic Central needed.

Across the field, QB Alex Waszczenko had chances to lead a rally, but penalties and two turnovers on downs helped keep Clarkston (10-2) scoreless after its opening drive. Cohen Card added an interception, and Gonzales recovered a Duffy fumble in the fourth quarter.

Duffy finished with 77 yards on nine carries.

This report will be updated.

bfolsom@detroitnews.com

@folsomwrites

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Banta returns as Detroit Catholic Central football wins regional title