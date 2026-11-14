Regional playoff matchups

All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 unless noted

Division 1

REGION 1

East Kentwood 23, Portage Central 20

REGION 2

REGION 3

REGION 4

Romeo 16, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 9

More: Nominate your favorite team for the Detroit News Team of the Week

Division 2

REGION 1

Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Byron Center 28

REGION 2

Milford 26, South Lyon 20

REGION 3

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 48, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

REGION 4

Grosse Pointe South 50, Livonia Franklin 13

Division 3

REGION 1

DeWitt 41, Mount Pleasant 24

REGION 2

Zeeland West 30, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 24

REGION 3

Chelsea 42, Mason 24

REGION 4

Harper Woods 38, Warren De La Salle 13

Division 4

REGION 1

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Hudsonville Unity Christian 21

REGION 2

Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Portland 20

REGION 3

Dearborn Divine Child 21, Goodrich 14

REGION 4

Detroit Country Day 21, Macomb Lutheran North 13

Division 5

REGION 1

Ogemaw Heights 15, Negaunee 12

REGION 2

Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Berrien Springs 15

REGION 3

Frankenmuth 27, Saginaw Swan Valley 21

REGION 4

Monroe Jefferson 15, Romulus Summit Academy North 12

Division 6

REGION 1

Kingsley 34, Sanford Meridian 28

REGION 2

Almont 41, Marine City 14

REGION 3

Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Belding 20

REGION 4

Detroit Edison 39, Ecorse 8

Division 7

REGION 1

Menominee 21, Charlevoix 14

REGION 2

Ithaca 29, Pewamo-Westphalia 10

REGION 3

Ravenna 21, North Muskegon 14

REGION 4

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 32, Jonesville 20

Division 8

REGION 1

Beal City 45, Bark River-Harris 16

REGION 2

New Lothrop 39, Ubly 34

REGION 3

Hudson 61, Springport 20

REGION 4

Madison Heights Madison 34, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 22

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: High school football playoffs scoreboard, regionals