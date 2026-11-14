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American Football
High school football playoffs scoreboard, regionals
By The Detroit News,12 days ago
Regional playoff matchups
All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 unless noted
Division 1
REGION 1
- East Kentwood 23, Portage Central 20
REGION 2
REGION 3
REGION 4
- Romeo 16, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 9
Division 2
REGION 1
- Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Byron Center 28
REGION 2
- Milford 26, South Lyon 20
REGION 3
- Orchard Lake St. Mary's 48, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
REGION 4
- Grosse Pointe South 50, Livonia Franklin 13
Division 3
REGION 1
- DeWitt 41, Mount Pleasant 24
REGION 2
- Zeeland West 30, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 24
REGION 3
- Chelsea 42, Mason 24
REGION 4
- Harper Woods 38, Warren De La Salle 13
Division 4
REGION 1
- Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Hudsonville Unity Christian 21
REGION 2
- Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Portland 20
REGION 3
- Dearborn Divine Child 21, Goodrich 14
REGION 4
- Detroit Country Day 21, Macomb Lutheran North 13
Division 5
REGION 1
- Ogemaw Heights 15, Negaunee 12
REGION 2
- Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Berrien Springs 15
REGION 3
- Frankenmuth 27, Saginaw Swan Valley 21
REGION 4
- Monroe Jefferson 15, Romulus Summit Academy North 12
Division 6
REGION 1
- Kingsley 34, Sanford Meridian 28
REGION 2
- Almont 41, Marine City 14
REGION 3
- Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Belding 20
REGION 4
- Detroit Edison 39, Ecorse 8
Division 7
REGION 1
- Menominee 21, Charlevoix 14
REGION 2
- Ithaca 29, Pewamo-Westphalia 10
REGION 3
- Ravenna 21, North Muskegon 14
REGION 4
- Ottawa Lake Whiteford 32, Jonesville 20
Division 8
REGION 1
- Beal City 45, Bark River-Harris 16
REGION 2
- New Lothrop 39, Ubly 34
REGION 3
- Hudson 61, Springport 20
REGION 4
- Madison Heights Madison 34, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 22
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: High school football playoffs scoreboard, regionals
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