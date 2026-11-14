EAST LANSING — Jordan Scott drilled a 3 from the corner to open the game and from that point on, Michigan State was never particularly threatened in what turned into a blowout win.

The Spartans poured in early 3s from Scott, Jasiah Jervis and Jeremy Fears Jr., smothered Northern Iowa to four points in the opening 5:34, and built an early double-digit lead that held the rest of the way as Michigan State (4-0) shot its way to a 106-72 win over Northern Iowa on Friday, Nov. 13 at the Breslin Center.

"When somebody hits a big time shot, you know, it just gets guys — make sure he gets another shot, down on the other end," Jervis said post game.

MSU made 3s at record pace on Friday night against UNI (2-2), draining 18 to set the new program record, surpassing the previous mark of 17. MSU had made 17 3s in a game twice previously: vs. Rutgers in 2016 and vs. Purdue in 2014.

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Fears, Scott, Jervis, Kur Teng and Jesse McCulloch each made multiple 3s. Carlos Medlock Jr and Avent each made one.

"We can make shots," Fears said post game. "Even when we had some guys miss some open shots, I know KG owed me a couple, Kur owed me a couple. But they great shooters, they put in a ton of work. But just the fact that they didn't make as many as they wanted to — if they did, could've been 22, 23. It's crazy."

Fears Jr. finished with 24 points and nine assists, and went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, with just the lone miss all game. Jervis added 20 points and five made 3s. Scott, who in the second half was seen on the bench with ice on his right shoulder, scored 11 points, as did Coen Carr.

It also turned into a foul filled affair, with 61 total fouls, leading to a combined 69 free throws for both teams. MSU went 32-of-43 from the line.

"To be honest, we went into the game, we call it 'No paint mentality.' And they hit 18 3s," Northern Illinois coach Kyle Green said. "So that must have been a bad game plan on my part. Just that versatility, right? The versatility. They're a really good defensive team, and they make it hard to score on you. And they've got size, and then, like all of coach Izzo's teams, they're great in transition, and they're great on the glass. And they compete at a really high level. And they make everything difficult. And they're — just that competitive edge they have to them, along with the talent. They have some depth. When they hit 18 3s tonight and we foul them 36 times, it's a rough combination for us. But they were fun to watch."

Michigan State pulled away with a barrage of early 3s, opening the game with three-straight makes from behind the arc, first by Jordan Scott in the right corner, then Jasiah Jervis from the same spot. Jeremy Fears Jr. added a third 3 from closer to the top of the arc.

When MSU did finally miss a 3, on the fourth try of the game, Cam Ward came down with the rebound from Scott’s long miss, possession recycled, and Fears stepped into another three from about the same spot that he made the first from.

Fears himself was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field in the first half, including a trio of triples. Izzo said it was perhaps his best game at MSU, or ever.

"He might have had his best game as a Spartan," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. "He might have the best game as anybody. The way he ran the team, the way he shot the ball, the way he scored it, nine assists, no turnovers, should have had a couple more assists."

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Five of the six Spartans who attempted 3s in the first half — MSU went 10-of-16 beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes — made them. Overall, seven different Spartans made a 3 on Friday night.

"We can make shots. Even when we had some guys miss some open shots. I know KG owed me a couple. Kur owed me a couple. But they great shooters, they put in a ton of work. But just the fact that they didn't make as many as they wanted to — if they did, could've been 22, 23. It's crazy."

Even when MSU wasn’t raining 3s in the first half, it mostly pressed the right offensive buttons, or made the right plays. With just under six minutes remaining in the first half, Medlock got trapped up top near half court, kept his composure and stepped through the double team to rifle a pass to Kaleb Glenn under the basket for a dunk.

MSU hit a high water mark with a 42-18 lead with 7:42 left in the half, but the 24 point lead didn’t hold and got whittled down as the half ran down, as UNI — which opened the game 6-of-16 from the field, finished the half 9-of-14 to cut into the margin.

Izzo did lament the way his team failed to show up and play physical, dominating defense with fanatical effort, as it had in a win against Duke earlier in the week. Izzo was blunt after the game, saying that he hadn't taken his foot off the gas with a big lead, but his players had.

"Give them credit for Duke," Izzo said. "Talk about how tough and good of a defensive team we are. Don't give him credit for this, because we weren't as tough, we didn't play as good of defense."

Plus, there were almost endless fouls, 33 in total, with 15 called on MSU. The teams shot a combined 37 free throws in the first half, and MSU went 17-of-22 from the stripe in the first half while UNI 11-of-15. By the end of the game, 61 fouls had been called.

"That should set a North American record," Izzo said of the foul total. "Was that one of the — I mean, how can you play a game when there's 61 fouls?"

Several, including a foul called against Fears that the point guard thought should’ve been a travel instead, got Izzo red in the face and off the sideline to berate the officials.

And while UNI cut the margin to as close as 11 in the second half, the Spartans turned the jets back on in spurts, eventually running out to cross the 100-point threshold with a Coen Carr free throw with 4:23 to play.

At that point, it was just a matter of whether or not Michigan State would make a record-setting 18th 3 pointer, which Julius Avent obliged in the final minute as the thinning crowd enjoyed the final moments of a blowout win.

"So, Julius, God bless him," Izzo said. "You made the one that went to break the record. That will be a trivia question 50 years from now."

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Record pace from 3 powers Michigan State to 106-72 win over UNI