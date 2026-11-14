The Major League Baseball player who shared anti-Muslim posts on his Instagram account after last week's midterm elections, including at least one that apparently directed at Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, has apologized after drawing condemnation from his own team earlier this week.

Anthony Santander apologized on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 13, a day after officials from his team, the Blue Jays, said they met with members of the local Muslim community in Toronto.

In a five-paragraph apology, Santander wrote, in part, "I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background."

Here is Santander's complete post from his Instagram account on Friday:

After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform. I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice. As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions. I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background. From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone.

Santander, a veteran outfielder from Venezuela, shared multiple Instagram posts last week following the midterms, during which El-Sayed became the first Muslim ever elected to the United States Senate.

Of the posts shared to Santander's Instagram account Nov. 4, one video showed El-Sayed, with the caption, "America voted for Sharia (Law) Last Night!" Another shared post was captioned, "Islam is not peaceful," according to The Athletic. Santander deleted the posts, which drew a swift rebuke from the Blue Jays.

Then, earlier this week, Blue Jays teams officials spoke out again. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the general meetings in Las Vegas, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said he had urged Santander to publicly apologize.

"There really aren't words to express my level of disappointment," Atkins told reporters in Las Vegas. "Anything exacerbating some level of hate, anti-Islamic, is just extremely concerning and extremely disappointing."

Then, on Thursday, Nov. 12, Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro said team officials had recently met with members of the Toronto Muslim community.

"The opportunity to listen and learn was important and reaffirms our beliefs and values as an organization," Shapiro said in a statement Thursday. "We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate."

Santander, 32, is a 10-year veteran of MLB who signed a five-year, $92.5-million contract with the Blue Jays following the 2024 season (after some reported interest from the Tigers). Santander missed most of 2025 and all of the 2026 season because of injuries.

El-Sayed, 42, the son of Egyptian immigrants who was born in Michigan and attended Bloomfield Hills Andover High School and the University of Michigan, beat Mike Rogers on Nov. 3 in one of the most hotly contested U.S. Senate races of the year. El-Sayed beat Rogers by 7 percentage points and will take office in January.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

@tonypaul1984

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: MLB player apologizes for anti-Muslim IG posts about Abdul El-Sayed