ROMULUS — Gate A54 at McNamara Terminal was splattered with Honolulu Blue and Silver Friday as Detroit Lions fans prepared to board their flight to Frankfurt, Germany, in preparation to watch Sunday's Lions game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Their flight was taking off about an hour late amid a nationwide grounding of departing flights. But fans like Matthew Grochowski of Garden City were happy to have avoided the long delays plaguing domestic travelers affected by the Nov. 13 nationwide grounding of flights by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which blamed the grounding on a communications network issue.

"Our original takeoff was 6:35 (p.m.) It's 7:30 now. So it's just an hour late, so can't complain. It could be a lot worse," said Grochowski, 31. "Excited to watch the Lions, so it was worth it."

The Lions and Patriots kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST (3:30 p.m. local time in Munich) on Sunday, Nov. 15.

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"It's a blessing, man. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Go Lions!" said Phil Vaughn, 40, of Detroit as he prepared to board.

Michigan flyers from Detroit to Flint to Grand Rapids were forced to stay on the ground Friday evening inside numerous airports as the shutdown caused chaos at airports, with airlines canceling more than 1,000 flights and delaying nearly 10,000, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Thousands of aircraft already in the air were allowed to land, while those on the ground could not take off. The disruption quickly spread beyond the United States, forcing the cancellation of flights from Canada and Europe.

Not all fans were so lucky.

"Well, we're still here," Jo Minner, 63, of Pinckney, said of the lifted order as she and her husband tried to rebook a connection to Chicago, where a flight they hoped to catch on standby was leaving for Munich.

Decked in Detroit Lions hats and wear, they had tickets to see the team play in Germany.

"You try to book, but you don't really know what's available," Minner said, adding there's a 90-minute wait to speak with someone from United and the baggage check desk doesn't sell tickets.

The Minners and Rita Spera, 55, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, had both boarded their planes only for the stop to send them off it again.

"The airline didn't know why it was happening," said Spera, who got to the airport from a work trip at 1 p.m. "We didn't find out until 45 minutes later."

The travelers had to claim their baggage. Spera was able to rebook for 6 a.m., but she can't check her bag until 3 a.m. Until then, she's "living off Kit Kats and Coke."

"I'm not going to lie, I wasn't doing well about 30 minutes ago," she said. "There were tears. There's just got to be a better system."

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mreinhart@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Some Lions fans dodge flight delays at DTW, head to Germany for game