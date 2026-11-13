A nationwide grounding of flights threw a wrench into travel plans for Michigan flyers from Detroit to Flint and Grand Rapids, who were forced to linger on the ground Friday evening at numerous airports.

But the grounding was lifted nationwide around 8:30 p.m. and in Detroit, the mood at the gate for a flight to Milwaukee was celebratory after the ground stop was canceled.

Jagjit Singh, 30, was hoping to get to Wisconsin by morning for a family wedding. Singh was en route from Vancouver, Canada, and already on his second layover when the FAA ordered a ground stop earlier in the day.

"We were looking at social media and it was flooded with news that nothing is going to get out, nobody is going to be able to board," he said.

When he was finally able to board around 9 p.m., he was beaming.

"Everyone was clapping; we were very happy," he said.

Kory Lapred, 34, of Brighton, and numerous family members welcomed the news as they waited at a McNamara Terminal gate for their weeklong trip to Orlando, which includes a cruise out of Port Canaveral.

"We've just been hanging out for like an extra two and a half hours and hoping that this would still happen and not get canceled because then we would miss our cruise if we didn't make this flight," Lapred said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after a communications failure at air traffic control centers caused chaos at airports and triggered the longest nationwide shutdown since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Some passengers on delayed flights said on Nov. 13 they were tired, annoyed and skeptical of the reason given for the stopped flights earlier in the day. The Federal Aviation Administration blamed the grounding on a communications network issue, but the stop order was listed around 8:30 p.m.

More: 'Communication issue' prompts FAA to ground all departing flights

Sandy Navarro, 35, of Los Angeles, California, was in tears on the phone with her partner while waiting for a hotel shuttle at Detroit Metro Airport. She'd come to Detroit for surgery earlier on Friday and was hoping to be home that evening.

"I'm in pain," Navarro said. "I'm supposed to be home and have people to take care of me. It's pretty cold. California is always warm. I'm wearing a skirt. I'm in California mode."

Booking a hotel for the night also wasn't easy.

"They're all filled," Navarro said. "My partner would go to book a room, and it would be gone. Every time."

She eventually secured a spot at a Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Allen Park.

Mousavi Akter, 33, of Ann Arbor, was pushing a cart full of bags after arriving at the airport for a four-week vacation with her family to Istanbul that's been a year in the making. Their 8 p.m. flight had been delayed until 10 p.m. as of 6 p.m.

"We have little kids," said Akter, the research scientist and mother of an 8- and 3-year-old. "It's going to be past their bedtime. It's difficult for us."

Tim Wygant of Metairie, Louisiana, flies all the time for work in plastics manufacturing and was mostly unfazed. He had tried to fly out of Bay City, but no flights were available. He came to Detroit Metro only to learn of the ground stop.

"It's Friday the 13th," Wygant said as his flight had already been delayed by an hour. "Expect the unexpected."

He had also booked a morning flight in case, but the earliest available was around 10 a.m.

Some travelers take the delay in stride

Other passengers took the delays in stride.

Court and Courtney Ziegler, of Grand Rapids, stood with their two young children in the terminal at the Grand Rapids airport, waiting to hear more information about how long flights would be grounded. The couple is on their way to Orlando, Florida, for a weeklong trip to Disney World with their children, 1.5-year-old Graham and 4-year-old Georgia, who wore a pink Minnie Mouse-themed sweatsuit.

More: FAA ground stop delays Washington departure for Michigan State

Just minutes after learning flights would be grounded for at least two hours, they debated what to do.

“We live close enough where we just want to know,” said Court Ziegler, 38. “Because then if we need to, we could go home.”

Angela LaPolt’s flight from Grand Rapids to Chicago’s Midway International Airport was canceled Friday night. She stood in a long line of would-be passengers to rebook the flight.

LaPolt, of New Paltz, New York, was in Michigan to visit her father in Grand Haven. The cancellation is frustrating, she said, but at least it happened before she reached her layover.

“It could be a lot worse,” LaPolt said. “I'm lucky I can take an Uber back and try again tomorrow, not stuck in Chicago or some other place where I have nowhere to go.”

Rebecca Nieboer, 46, read the latest news about the flight stoppage to her sister Nicole Tanner, 43, as they waited at the Grand Rapids airport.

They are bound for their 3-year-old niece’s birthday party in San Jose, California, along with their parents, Roxanne and Al Nieboer. Two hours after their plane was supposed to take off, they were instead trying to guess how long it would take for flights to resume and debating whether they should go home and rebook a later flight.

“The amount of time so far is not a problem, but it's more the unknown of when is it actually going to leave,” Rebecca Nieboer said. “But I’m glad that we're safe. It’s kind of scary to think about people that might be in the air and having to land without the communications.”

Dearborn traveler asks: 'What am I going to do?'

Over in Romulus, passengers crowded outside kiosks for Royal Jordanian, Turkish Airlines, and JetBlue at the Evans Terminal.

Ahmed Ramouni, 25, of Dearborn had just arrived for an 8 p.m. flight starting a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, a trip he'd been planning with Hadi Naji, 26, of Dearborn, since June. He was just relieved not to be at work, he added.

"It is what it is," Ramouni said. "What am I going to do? Fly the plane?"

Dave Brain, 53, of Boulder, Colorado, was standing in line at his gate to depart on an already-delayed United Airlines flight to Denver when the passengers were notified of the ground stop.

"You could tell the agent seemed unclear about what was going on," said the astronomy professor who was in town to present at the University of Michigan.

Brain sat down, thinking it was just a delay, only to read about the bigger stop. When a colleague sent an article saying it was in effect until 11 p.m., he rebooked his flight for the following morning.

At Detroit Metro Airport, Jack Swan and Ahmed Shalabi were reassessing their plans to get to an annual Friendsgiving celebration in Washington, D.C.

They got to the McNamara Terminal around 4 p.m., only to find their flight had been delayed three hours. At 6 p.m., they considered driving to the gathering.

"It doesn't sound like it's going to get cleared up any time soon," said Swan, 36, of Dearborn.

They were also concerned about the bag they had checked, which was full of fresh lamb for the Friendsgiving event. Shalabi said the ground stop was especially concerning, given the widespread Microsoft email outage just one day earlier.

"It's kind of worrisome," said Shalabi, 49, of Grand Blanc. "All these things happening, one after another."

Another set of friends at the airport, Nicole Deir and Christina Alvarez, were glad their flight to New York had already been canceled. But they were apprehensive about the lack of information available from the federal government about the stoppage.

"It was very frustrating with the lack of communication and transparency about what's actually going on," said Deir, 26, of Augusta, Michigan. "If it's a safety issue, we'd kind of like to know what's going on."

Flint travelers prepare to return home

Larry and Cindy Meirndorf, of Mason, didn’t hear about the flight grounding until they arrived at the doors of Bishop International Airport in Flint.

The pair was planning to fly to Punta Gorda, Florida, but were told the earliest a flight could leave was midnight, with no guarantee. Their son was headed back to the airport to pick them up, Cindy Meirndorf said.

“We rebooked for Monday,” Cindy Meirndorf said. “We’re going to give it a couple days.”

It's not debateable. UM team isn't going to North Carolina

Eighteen student debaters and five coaches on the University of Michigan debate team were headed to North Carolina on Friday afternoon when the ground stop went into effect, said Aaron Kall, UM’s debate team director.

The UM debate team’s 3:45 p.m. flight from Detroit to Greensboro, N.C. was initially delayed before the FAA issued the ground halt around 4:17 p.m., Kall said.

“Thankfully the initial flight was delayed or we would have been stuck on the tarmac,” Kall said.

The UM debate team was headed to the Franklin R. Shirley Classic at Wake Forest University, which is regarded as one of the premier collegiate debate competitions for the fall semester, Kall said. Instead, the UM debate team will have to compete remotely from Ann Arbor over Zoom, reverting back to its pandemic-era practices, Kall said.

Clifford Baumgardner, 45, of Mansfield, Texas, was walking to a shuttle to the hotels after his 7:30 p.m. flight home from a work trip was delayed to almost 10 p.m. and then canceled at Detroit Metro. He was most worried about his 15-year-old Shih Tzu poodle, Baby, who was home alone.

"I had to make a call to someone to go check in on him," Baumgardner said.

Employed by Ford Motor Co., Baumgardner said he thinks about the situation in the context of artificial intelligence.

"Everyone's seen 'Terminator,'" he said. "This is what everyone is afraid of. This isn't the movies. This is real stuff. Hopefully they can figure it out and beef up security "

Politics Editor Chad Livengood contributed.

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Flyers hit with range of emotions as flights grounded, then lifted