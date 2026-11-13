EAST LANSING — A nationwide travel crisis threw a wrench in the travel plans of Michigan State’s next football opponent, but the University of Washington will make it to East Lansing.

Kickoff for Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) and Washington’s (5-4, 2-4) Nov. 14 game at Spartan Stadium has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Washington athletics spokesperson Kurt Svoboda confirmed the 45-minute delay to The Detroit News on Friday.

The Washington football team was at the airport Friday afternoon preparing to depart for its Nov. 14 game at Michigan State when the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop. The Huskies returned to campus waiting for a travel directive and reversed course when the stop order was lifted later Friday evening. Its flight took off Friday evening after a roughly six-hour delay.

MSU athletics spokesman Matt Larson said parking lots will open at 7 a.m. Saturday, while the MSUFCU Club & Suites and student section gates will open at 3:30 p.m. All other Spartan Stadium gates will open at 4 p.m.

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The Big Ten has not yet released a statement on the ground stop or the lifting of that order that has affected teams around the country. Three teams were affected: Washington, Minnesota and Purdue.

At least one Big Ten team affected by the ground stop has already made new travel plans. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Purdue in Indiana is taking a bus to its road game at Iowa, expecting to arrive at 11 p.m.

Michigan State athletics released a statement Friday night, reading “Michigan State is in contact with the Big Ten Conference and the University of Washington. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide relevant updates.”

cearegood@detroitnews.com

@ConnorEaregood

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Kickoff time moved back for Washington vs. Michigan State after flight delay