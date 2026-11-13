The city of Detroit is retraining its bus operators after a widely publicized bus stop where two horses boarded.

A video from a city bus taken Nov. 7 shows the bus driver pulling up to a stop where two men on horses are waiting. The driver then lowers the ramp and lets the men walk and guide the horses on the bus.

"If they can get in here, it is what it is," the bus driver says in the video. He can also be heard asking if the horses are service animals as they board the bus.

More: Horses on a bus? Detroit officials say the video is real

In a statement released Friday, DDOT officials said they reviewed the footage.

"While DDOT welcomes service animals to ride the bus when they meet the requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), it appears that these horses were brought on the bus for other reasons," the statement reads, adding that the actions in the video "were meant to draw awareness to a positive cause" but did not specify what the cause was.

DDOT said the situation presented safety concerns for other passengers on public transit and for the horses involved in the incident.

"This is an opportunity to retrain DDOT bus operators and to educate our Detroit residents on everything that we are doing to guarantee safe, timely and high-quality service," the statement reads.

City Deputy Director of Media Relations Alexis Ware said the city doesn't plan to take further action beyond what was outlined in DDOT's statement.

mbryan@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Detroit looks to retrain bus operators following horse incident