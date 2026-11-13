Michigan State has Washington coming to East Lansing this weekend, and along with that, a handful of priority recruits.

There will be one official visitor in Pennington (New Jersey) The Pennington School defensive end Joshua Benka-Coker. Benka-Coker is one of the most interesting stories of this 2027 class, a basketball player who did not play football until this season. His 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame and the quickness with which he picked up football have made him a sought-after recruit in only the last two weeks.

Benka-Coker had 50 tackles (26 for loss) and 18 sacks this season. West Virginia, Florida State, Missouri, Rutgers, and the Spartans all offered. He had multiple schools wanting him to come on campus this weekend and had Rutgers scheduled, so it is a very positive development for MSU that he chose to come to East Lansing.

The Spartans will have a couple of other seniors who are on their radar visiting. Army commit Chimdi Eze, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety who could grow into a linebacker, will be in East Lansing. He was a first-team All-Southwest Ohio selection for Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter this season.

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One of the top juniors visiting is Warren De La Salle quarterback Grayson Thurston. Thurston earned a Spartan offer during a June summer camp.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Grayson Tidd and Lincoln (Nebraska) Southeast’s Aisaiah Bollen are two junior defensive backs who have Power Four offers. Michigan State has not offered either yet, but Tidd is considering Kansas, Iowa, Pitt and Boston College while Bollen has Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin and Kansas on his list.

Pendleton Heights (Indiana) tight end Sam Behrendt is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior with offers from Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and Ball State.

Middletown (Ohio) receiver Tristan Bolden, a dynamic 6-foot-0, 180-pound playmaker, will be on campus.

Creighton Miltsch, a hybrid linebacker/edge defender from Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) Bishop McDevitt, will visit. He had 76 tackles (20 tackles for loss) and eight sacks this season.

Several Midwest sophomores will visit. Grand Rapids Northview wide receiver Judah Britton is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound target with two years of varsity experience. Richmond edge Ryan Bennett had a big fall with 59 tackles (18 for loss) and eight sacks.

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Case Lord, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound running back from Gobles who had 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns this season will visit.

Pittsburgh Avonworth offensive lineman Ben Butsko is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound prospect with offers from Maryland, Kent State and Miami (Ohio).

Mason (Ohio) offensive tackle Korbin Brown, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound sophomore with a Miami (Ohio) offer will be in East Lansing.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for On3. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Trieu: Here is who's visiting Michigan State for Washington tussle