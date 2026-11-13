Singer Jason Derulo is set to headline the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview early next year, coordinators announced Friday, Nov. 13.

The multi-platinum recording artist is slated to perform during the black-tie event at Huntington Place on Jan. 15. It's presented by Bank of America, and WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) is the official television partner.

Charity Preview tickets are now on sale at detroitautoshow.com. They are $400 each or $700 a pair.

The event has raised more than $125 million for children’s charities since its inception in 1976.

Beneficiaries this year include Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Michigan, the Children’s Foundation of Michigan, Detroit PAL and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“Charity Preview is one of Detroit's most celebrated traditions, bringing people together for an evening that is both entertaining and meaningful,” said 2027 Detroit Auto Show Chairman Lincoln Phillip in a statement. “What makes this event so special is that, year after year, generations of attendees support the children’s charities that make a difference in our community. Charity Preview also gives attendees an opportunity to experience the automotive industry at its finest, and an exclusive first look at the Detroit Auto Show."

Derulo has sold more than 250 million singles and his viral hit, “Mi Chico (Jason Derulo x Melody x DJ Goja),” garnered more than 368 million streams worldwide, spent six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats chart and climbed to No. 61 on the Billboard Global 200, according to a gala press release.

"Let Me Be," a track he re-recorded with real artists after an AI-generated version gained popularity on TikTok, has topped 7 million streams globally. Both songs are featured on "The Last Dance Part 2," his album slated for release in early 2027.

“Giving back to kids has always meant a lot to me," Derulo said in a statement. "Every child deserves to feel supported and to know someone believes in them. I’m honored to be part of a night that does exactly that for families across Southeast Michigan, and I can’t wait to celebrate with Detroit on Jan. 15."

Meanwhile, the auto show returns Jan. 14 – 24.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Jason Derulo to headline the 2027 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview