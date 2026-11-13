Avril Lavigne might have a lullaby album in her future.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter surprised fans on social media when she revealed that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, in an Instagram post Friday, Nov. 13. Lavigne, 42, had not previously disclosed that she was expecting a child.

The pop punk songstress shared a trio of black-and-white photos of her baby girl, including a close-up shot of Lavigne and her partner holding onto the newborn's hand. The singer did not share the baby's name or date of birth in the post.

"Our mini ... princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷," Lavigne wrote, adding in a cheeky reference to one of the lyrics from her 2007 hit "Girlfriend."

Another photo from Lavigne's post showed the singer cradling her daughter, who was dressed in a cheetah print onesie and matching headband.

And in a nod to her skate punk roots, Lavigne shared a playful snap of a skateboard stacked with three pairs of Vans sneakers. The first two pairs of checkered, black-and-white shoes were adult-sized, while the final pair were baby sneakers.

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Who did Avril Lavigne have a baby with?

Lavigne has not publicly disclosed the identity of her partner, nor did she include a full photo of the couple in her recent post.

The singer was previously engaged to alternative rocker Mod Sun, whom she began dating in 2021. But the pair called off their engagement two years later.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer was married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Lavigne reflected on her desire to start a family during their relationship.

"I want one or two [kids] but not right now," Lavigne said in a 2013 interview, per E! News. "I still need to just have fun! I've got a record, a tour. I'm not ready right now. I want to just focus on my music, but down the road, eventually."

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Lavigne was first married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley. The couple tied the knot in 2006 after three years of dating. Lavigne filed for divorce in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences.

The singer has also had romances with reality-TV star Brody Jenner and entrepreneur Phillip Sarofim.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Avril Lavigne reveals she welcomed first child in surprise announcement