Detroit police said Friday, Nov. 13 they are investigating a non-fatal shooting on the city's east side involving an off-duty officer.

Authorities said the victim is in a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers were called at about 12:48 a.m. Friday to a location in the 20000 block of Helen Street near East Outer Drive and Sherwood Street for a report of a shooting.

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Police arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound, Detroit Police Department officials said.

Medics took that person to a hospital.

Investigators said they detained the suspect, an off-duty police officer, at the scene.

Other details were not released Friday.

Authorities said the police department will release further details as they become available.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Detroit police probe shooting involving off-duty officer