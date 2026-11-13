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Detroit police probe shooting involving off-duty officer
By Charles E. Ramirez,9 days ago
Detroit police said Friday, Nov. 13 they are investigating a non-fatal shooting on the city's east side involving an off-duty officer.
Authorities said the victim is in a hospital and is listed in stable condition.
According to a preliminary investigation, officers were called at about 12:48 a.m. Friday to a location in the 20000 block of Helen Street near East Outer Drive and Sherwood Street for a report of a shooting.
Police arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound, Detroit Police Department officials said.
Medics took that person to a hospital.
Investigators said they detained the suspect, an off-duty police officer, at the scene.
Other details were not released Friday.
Authorities said the police department will release further details as they become available.
@CharlesERamirez
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Detroit police probe shooting involving off-duty officer