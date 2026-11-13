MUNICH, Germany — With flag football set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 games in Los Angeles, the sport has been among the hot topics ahead of an international game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

All Lions players asked about the sport on Friday, Nov. 13, threw their support behind flag football, which is now played by more than 20 million people in over 100 countries, according to the NFL.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a Los Angeles native, even said he'd love to try out for the German National Team if given the opportunity.

“I would love to play for the national team, the German National Team, for the flag Olympics,” St. Brown added. “That would be another (thing) off my bucket list that I’ve done. We’ve got like two years until that comes, so hopefully we can make that work.”

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Added St. Brown: “I’m not sure on the logistics on all that and how it’s going to work with training camp, because I know (the Olympics) are in the summer.”

St. Brown was one of many players who helped run a flag football clinic with over 100 kids at the FC Bayern Munich Campus on Friday, Nov. 13. Tight end Sam LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive tackle Blake Miller and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were all spotted at the event.

Due to the simple nature of the game and the lack of equipment required compared to tackle football, the game is making football more inclusive around the world. Lions team president Rich Haddad said flag football is “incredibly important” to the organization.

“I think it ties to our efforts in youth sports and youth athleticism and youth health and wellness,” Haddad said. “The more we can do to grow the game of football, the more we can do to grow the game both in Detroit and internationally, that's critical to everything that we're doing here and we're excited to be here to support that as well.”

Quarterback Jared Goff tied the league’s push for more overseas games and flag football to international growth for the sport.

“I think it’s fun. The flag football’s getting a lot of girls involved now, too, and being able to play. It’s going to be an Olympic sport. I think it’s really cool,” Goff said. “I think it’s going to continue to expand and I’m all for it.”

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said flag football is at the center of his football memories as a kid. Long before he was a menacing sack artist tasked with trying to hit the quarterback, he was a quarterback himself.

“I love flag football,” Hutchinson said. “I played flag football for five years growing up and I was the quarterback like this guy (Goff) back in the day. I couldn’t quite spin it like him, but it was so much fun.

“I think that was one of those core memories for me of…loving football. It starts with just pulling flags and running around and having fun, and that’s the core, core memory of football.”

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

@nolanbianchi

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Flag football among hot topics upon Lions’ arrival in Munich