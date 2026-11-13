ANN ARBOR — The Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff goals are no more, so the motivation for the four-loss Michigan Wolverines, coming off a rock-bottom offensive performance against rival Michigan State which cost offensive coordinator Jason Beck his job, is, quite simply, pride.

That will be put to the test when the Wolverines (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten), in veteran head coach Kyle Whittingham’s first year with the program, kick off their tough final three-game stretch at Oregon, No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, on Saturday, Nov. 14. This will be the first game for interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding, who coaches the offensive line and hasn't had much experience as a play-caller, calling the plays. They then face unbeaten CFP No. 4 UCLA and, finally, No. 20 Ohio State. Michigan needs a win one game to reach bowl eligibility.

Keeping the players motivated hasn’t been easy, particularly after losing, 15-6, last weekend at home to Michigan State, which also has a new head coach in Pat Fitzgerald. The Spartans entered the game as nearly two-touchdown underdogs and with a roster depleted by injury.

"It's been tough," defensive ends coach Lewis Powell said this week. “We all had a goal coming into the season, but right now it's just week to week to go 1-0 and hopefully find a way to make a bowl game. Those guys have pride and they want respect and all that. In our room, we still have our personal goals and we're still trying to reach them, so these guys are still fighting. We have an awesome opponent in Eugene, Oregon, and we're excited for the challenge."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning also made a change at offensive coordinator after the Ducks dropped to 4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten and fired Drew Mehringer. The Ducks entered the season with considerable hype and projections of winning the Big Ten and being a national championship contender. Since moving on from Mehringer, interim offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has led the way and the Ducks have won their last two games and returned to their high-scoring ways. They defeated Ohio State, 41-28, last weekend in Columbus, after trailing 14-0. The Ducks outscored OSU 31-0 through the second and third quarters.

While Michigan made a quarterback change from 19-game starter Bryce Underwood to freshman Tommy Carr in the second half against Penn State on Oct. 17, Oregon had to move from starter Dante Moore (Detroit King) because of injury. Moore suffered a concussion in the USC game on Sept. 26 and on Oct. 26 he was ruled out for the season. Dylan Raiola, the former Nebraska starter who transferred to Oregon in the offseason, has led the offense.

“They’re a talented football team,” Whittingham said of Oregon. “They’ve got talent across the board, throughout the whole roster. But the biggest difference is the efficiency of the quarterback play in the last couple weeks.”

Oregon ranks 37th in total offense, averaging 422.0 yards, and is 29th in scoring (34.1), while the Ducks are No. 58 in defense (349.7) and tied for 49th in scoring (22.1). Michigan ranks 132nd in total offense, but the defense, which has kept the Wolverines in most games, ranks No. 4 nationally, allowing an average 255.3 yards, and is No. 14 in scoring (16.2 points). Coordinator Jay Hill’s defense has Lanning’s attention.

“We’re about to play a Michigan team that’s had some struggles, but you also see some unbelievable personnel,” Lanning told reporters at his news conference this week. “We’ve had the opportunity to go against Coach Whittingham before, and they always show up. They’ve always been tough-nosed. You see physicality.

“Obviously, their defense is probably as good as any defense that we’ve played this season. They’re playing really, really well. They’ve done some good things in special teams. And, yes, they’ve had some struggles on offense, obviously, and recently had the coordinator change. But you do see a lot of talent over there."

The struggles on offense have been obvious since the start of the season and much of that has been tied to an offensive line that has had five different starting combinations. The Wolverines have not been able to establish a consistent run game, and also there has been a significant issue with turnovers. Against MSU, the Wolverines had four turnovers.

“You watch the games — our defense is doing a heck of a job, and the offense isn't performing to the level that we should be,” center Jake Guarnera said this week. “It's embarrassing to me, and I would say for the rest of the offense. We need to pick it up and pull our weight. The defense is balling out, so it's really on the offense to start picking it up (7:48) and playing harder.”

Guarnera said he was concerned when Harding was named interim offensive coordinator that he would be pulled from coaching the offensive line, but he was pleased to find out that Harding remained actively involved with the line this week. Guarnera also knows it’s too compressed amount of time to make enormous changes to the offense, but he made clear the team will continue to play with the same motivation they had entering the season.

“(We have) the mentality of, we’re going to keep fighting and we’re never going to give up. We’re never going to quit,” Guarnera said. “I told the guys, ‘I hate losing, but I hate quitters even more.’ That will not fly with me. So pressing forward, remembering what we’re playing for these last three games and especially that last game at the end of the season (against Ohio State) is a big thing for me. We owe it to this team to finish this year, and finish strong. That’s been my message.”

Michigan at Oregon

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

▶TV/radio: FS1/94.7 FM

▶Records: Michigan is 5-4, 2-4 Big Ten; Oregon is 6-3, 4-2.

▶ Line: Oregon by 10.5

▶Series: The series is tied, 3-3. Last meeting: Oregon won, 38-17, on Nov. 2, 2024 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan last played at Oregon in 2003 and lost, 31-27.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lofty goals dashed, Michigan football now playing for pride