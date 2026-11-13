FARMINGTON HILLS — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has leveled three new felony counts against Democratic fundraiser Fay Beydoun, accusing the Oakland County businesswoman of "stealing" $500,000 from a grant-funded nonprofit organization in July 2025, a month after Nessel's agents raided state offices as part of its investigation into the grant.

The three added larceny counts include the $500,000 transfer from Global Link International for Beydoun's legal defense, a $100,000 contribution made to an entrepreneur group called the Michigan Founders Fund and another roughly $13,000 payment for furniture, according to the Attorney General's Office. The additional charges were filed this week and discussed Friday, Nov. 13, during a scheduling hearing for Beydoun in Oakland County's 47th District Court.

The new charges will delay Beydoun's preliminary examination, which was originally scheduled for January. Two of the charges incorporate "novel theories" that weren't part of the initial case and will need more time for review, her attorney, Vincent Haisha, said in court Friday.

"The new charges, like the old ones, are built on a house of cards," said attorney Todd Flood, whose law firm is representing Beydoun.

Nessel said in a statement Friday that the new charges "reflect the continued investigative efforts ongoing in my office."

“This case remains a top priority within our Financial Crimes Division, and, though it won’t occur during my time in office, we look forward to bringing this case to trial," said Nessel, who will finish her two terms in office at the end of the year.

With the added charges, Beydoun now faces 19 felony counts. The new charges, particularly the $500,000 transfer, widen the timeframe of the alleged crimes Beydoun is being charged with, from April 2023 through January 2025 to April 2023 through December 2025.

The initial charges, filed in May, alleged that the former Michigan Economic Development Corp. appointee of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer misspent taxpayer money from a $20 million state grant meant to create a business accelerator program called Global Link International. The News has previously chronicled how Beydoun created Global Link International after securing the $20 million grant in June 2022, when the Legislature funded more than 200 earmarks totaling nearly $1 billion.

More: $4,500 for a coffee maker? How a Michigan businesswoman is spending a $20M taxpayer grant

Those charges include larceny by conversion, uttering and publishing, and conducting a criminal enterprise, the last of which potentially carries a 20-year prison sentence.

Beydoun is accused of using that $20 million grant for purposes it wasn't intended for, including more than $3,000 for catering events at her home; listing a vacant address for a rental cost; and purchasing two handmade rugs from Tunisia. She disclosed to the state, at one point, that she was receiving a $550,000 annual salary for her work leading the organization. A court affidavit also alleged that progress reports Beydoun submitted to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. on the $20 million grant were "materially false" and meant to mislead the agency.

The amended complaint adds three new counts: Two counts of larceny of $20,000 or more and one count of larceny by conversion of $1,000 to $20,0000.

Nessel said Friday that the alleged transfer of $500,000 from Global Link's bank accounts was used by Beydoun to "pay her legal expenses in defending herself against allegations that she stole from GLI." The transfer, according to an amended complaint, occurred on July 29, 2025, about five weeks after the attorney general's office, on June 18, 2025, raided the Michigan Economic Development Corp. in relation to the case.

Another count charges Beydoun with larceny by conversion of $1,000 to $20,000 in relation to $13,475 paid to an individual listed in the complaint as Ana Kosaraju. Nessel's office said the money was spent on "high-end furniture never intended for use by GLI."

Receipts previously obtained by The News include a $13,475 check in July 2023 from Global Link to an Anu Pama Kosaraju with a memo line indicating the payment was for "estate sale furniture." The check is signed by Beydoun.

The News previously reported that state records indicated Beydoun contributed $100,000 in Global Link grant funds to the Michigan Founders Fund in August 2023. The invoice obtained by The News listed the grant as an "unrestricted general operations donation/grant."

On Friday, Nessel's office alleged the $100,000 was meant to "purchase membership to the Michigan Founders Fund" for personal reasons.

Beydoun said, in response to questions from The News in 2024, that the money was meant as a sponsorship for the Michigan Founders Fund's 2023 Michigan Tech Week. The Michigan Founders Fund is a group of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists in Michigan "who have pledged to support impactful local organizations throughout the state and who are doing the work to better our communities and enrich quality of life," according to its website.

The Michigan Founders Fund includes Democratic donor and Duo Security co-founder Dug Song and InfoReady co-founder and CEO Bhushan Kulkarni, according to the organization's website. The group did not immediately respond Friday when asked for comment on the new criminal charge leveled against Beydoun.

Beydoun argued in 2024 that Global Link gained exposure through her sponsorship of Michigan Tech Week, a conference highlighting founders, innovation and funders in Michigan.

"We have a very similar mission to the Founders Fund, to retain and attract founders to the State of Michigan," Beydoun said.

Beydoun's grant, on paper, was sponsored by Republican former House Speaker Jason Wentworth, but the Clare County Republican has repeatedly denied sponsoring it.

Emails and other records show MEDC officials, Wentworth and individuals within Whitmer's cabinet were aware that Beydoun was seeking funding for an international business accelerator before she received the grant money in the 2022 budget.

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Beydoun transferred $500K weeks after AG raid of MEDC, new charges allege