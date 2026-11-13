MUNICH, Germany — The Detroit Lions arrived in Munich a full day after the New England Patriots, and coach Dan Campbell can’t deny some members of the traveling party were feeling the effects of an overnight, transatlantic flight.

The Lions arrived at 8:30 a.m., Munich time, on Friday, Nov. 13, after jumping on the team plane immediately following an afternoon practice in Allen Park on Thursday.

But Campbell is confident that his team will have shed the jet lag by the time it arrives at Allianz Arena for Sunday, Nov. 15’s game against the New England Patriots.

“Very confident. Very confident,” Campbell said. “I know today will be the hardest day.”

Detroit went through its normal practice routine on Wednesday and Thursday but held a walk-through from the FC Bayern Munich Campus on Friday. The Lions held a team meeting after arriving, then hit the pitch for a brief padless practice.

Earlier in the week, Campbell said the team will have a 45-minute, full-speed practice on Saturday before cutting players loose to enjoy the sights.

“We went from the plane, we have got settled in. About an hour later we have got into meetings and you’re doing a little bit of the head bob,” Campbell said Friday. “But guys … have got up and moved around and I know that every eight hours here, we’re going to acclimate.

“I know by the time we hit Sunday morning (and get) into that Sunday afternoon game, we’re going to be ready to go. So, we will be primed and ready, and I feel very good about our plan.”

In what is shaping up to be a “special” event on Sunday, Campbell said that “if we don’t win this game, we’ll be sick to our stomachs going home. So, we have got to make sure we’re totally focused on the opponent and we’re ready to go.

“But also you want to — just landing, man, and even driving from the airport over and to be able to meet some people and just kind of feel the local environment and see. Man, it's beautiful. It really is. And there's something special about it. And to be able to come out with our guys and do this. I think it's one of those, you want to always remember this and make it special that way.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he "won't make any changes" to his routine in preparation for the game.

“I think a little bit of the schedule changed last night and today for how our usual process is," Goff said. "But after this, we're kind of right back on that schedule and all the stuff I usually would do on a Friday night I'll do tonight and then tomorrow and into Sunday.”

Amid a heated race for the NFC North title where every team has a winning percentage of .667 or above entering Week 10, every Sunday currently means that much more for the Lions — which makes the prospect of traveling to another continent for a game against the reigning AFC opponent all the less desirable.

But Campbell is choosing to look at the potential adversity as a positive.

“Every step that you go through in a season, it can benefit you and it needs to be able to benefit you. The harder it is, the better it will be as long as you embrace that challenge. And even if it doesn't go the way you want it to, you learn from it,” Campbell said. “ And so this is really very much part of – this is part of it too, man.”

Added Campbell: “There's no slack to give, no time to waste.”

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

@nolanbianchi

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lions ‘very confident’ in ability to acclimate for Patriots game in Munich