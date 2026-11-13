Social Security's retirement trust fund is projected to be depleted in late 2032 and incoming revenue would be enough to pay only about 78% of scheduled retirement and survivor benefits unless congress acts, according to the Social Security Board of Trustees.

That wouldn't mean Social Security would disappear, but benefits likely would be substantially reduced if no action is taken.

In Michigan, about 2 million people would be affected. An analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that a 24% reduction in retirement and survivor benefits would cost the average Michigan recipient $523 a month and reduce benefits flowing into the state by about $12.1 billion a year.

The potential cuts are not scheduled, however, and the size of any eventual shortfall remains uncertain.

How Michigan's exposure was calculated

Nearly one in five Michigan residents would be affected in that scenario, according to the group's "No State Spared" report. Michigan ranked ninth nationally for the estimated average monthly benefit reduction and sixth for lost benefits as a share of the state's economy.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget calculated its state estimates using a projected 24% benefit reduction and 2024 beneficiary data. The group cautioned that the actual effects would change as benefit levels, demographics and the economy change.

A subsequent 2026 report from the Social Security Board of Trustees projected a somewhat smaller shortfall. It estimates the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivor benefits, will be able to pay full scheduled benefits until the fourth quarter of 2032. Once its reserves are depleted, continuing revenue would cover about 78% of scheduled benefits, implying a roughly 22% shortfall.

Michigan has relatively high exposure because Social Security reaches a larger share of its population than it does nationally.

The Social Security Administration reported that 2.38 million Michigan residents received some form of Social Security benefit in December 2025, including nearly 1.79 million retired workers. About 23.5% of Michigan residents received benefits, compared with 20.1% nationally. Among Michigan residents 65 and older, 91% received benefits.

Those figures include disability recipients and therefore are broader than the population considered in the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget's estimate of 2 million people affected by depletion of the retirement trust fund. The separate Disability Insurance Trust Fund is projected to pay full scheduled benefits through at least 2100, according to the trustees.

What depletion of the retirement trust fund means

Depletion of the retirement trust fund also would not mean Social Security had run out of money. Payroll taxes and other revenue would continue flowing into the program but would not be sufficient to pay all scheduled retirement and survivor benefits.

Congress could address the shortfall before 2032 by increasing Social Security revenue, changing benefits or combining approaches. The trustees have urged lawmakers to act sooner, saying earlier action would allow changes to be phased in and give workers and beneficiaries more time to adjust.

For Michigan, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget's analysis offers a measure of the potential stakes if no solution is enacted: About one in five residents could be affected, with the average recipient losing hundreds of dollars a month under the group's scenario.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Social Security trust fund to run short by 2032. What it means for benefits