Following Russell Brand's prison sentence of more than 10 years for rape and sexual assault convictions, a newly released documentary details his career as a crude stand-up comic-turned-conspiracy commentator and shares additional sexual misconduct allegations.

The Netflix documentary, "Russell Brand: Open Secret" (streaming now), was released a week after a London jury found the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actor guilty Thursday, Nov. 5, of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, following a trial involving six women and their encounters between 1999 and 2009.

The documentary, directed by Olivia Isaacs, shares detailed allegations made by three women who were not mentioned in the trial. Jordan Martin, Brand's former girlfriend, described unwanted advances from Brand. Emily, who used a pseudonym and an actor to tell her story, said Brand ignored requests to use a condom and sexually assaulted her. And Nadia, who also used a fake name, alleged Brand raped her, and apologized after.

Brand denied all the charges in the trial, and said that the events had not occurred or that the relationships had been consensual. The jury found Brand not guilty of two other counts of rape and a count of attempted indecent assault.

The allegations in the doc follow reports by U.K. newspaper The Times that six additional women have accused Brand of sexual misconduct. One woman reported that Brand had nonconsensual sex with her and apologized afterward. In another report, a woman said that Brand had sex with her even after she asked him to stop due to pain.

Brand did not reply to requests for comment in the documentary, and USA TODAY has reached out to his rep for comment.

Russell Brand's ex alleges comedian made her brush her teeth until gums bled: 'Never enough'

Martin, who dated Brand for six months in 2007, said she met the actor at age 26, following a recent split with her husband. Their relationship began with a text message from Brand.

During their relationship, Brand began filming the 2008 film "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," and Martin joined him on set in Hawaii. She alleges Brand had sex with a yoga instructor while they were together, but generally downplayed sexual encounters with strangers. She also recounted an experience where Brand asked her to brush her teeth so hard it made her gums bleed.

"He wanted me to taste anonymous," Martin said in the documentary. "He didn't want me to be familiar to him. And so he was asking me to brush my teeth, but it just was never enough. And so he's standing over me and I'm brushing and I'm brushing and then I'm seeing my teeth bleeding."

In another instance, Martin recalled taking a phone call outside of a U.K. hotel room arranging to pick up a bag from a previous partner. When she returned to the room, she alleged Brand became jealous, and he snatched and broke her phone. After she grabbed her phone back and retreated to a separate room, she said, Brand entered the room, put his hand inside of her pants and put a finger inside her before walking away. At the time, Martin said she did not report the unwanted advance.

"I look at myself back then, and I feel sorry for myself," Martin said. "And not in a bad or pitying way, I just feel like it wasn't very fair."

Martin later released the book "kNot, Entanglement with a Celebrity" in 2014, which catalogued her experiences with Brand. Despite working in PR in 2015, she said she heard "radio silence" when promoting the book.

Woman alleges nonconsensual sex with Russell Brand, before his stardom

Another woman, who used the pseudonym Emily and is portrayed by an actress in the film, said she met Brand in her late 20s before he reached stardom. She said she was initially attracted to his mind and his creativity. Although he shared graphic details about encounters he had with sex workers, she described their relationship as romantic and tender.

"He definitely had that magnetic personality to draw you in and make you feel like you're the most special person in the world," she said. "And that's how he made me feel, until he didn't."

One morning, Emily alleged she had asked Brand to wear a condom, but he refused. Soon, the encounter stopped feeling playful after he dismissed her multiple requests to wear a condom, she said.

"I said to him, 'No, Russell, please, let's just use protection,'" Emily said. "I kept saying no. I said, 'Stop, Russell, stop, please don't, please.' I begged him. I literally begged him. I tried to kick him off, I tried to draw my knees back, to kick him in his belly, but he was too strong for me, and he just pinned my hands back behind my head, and he just forced himself into me."

Emily said that as it occurred, her mind raced to the "horrific, graphic stories about the prostitutes" and feared that Brand would give her a sexually transmitted infection.

"When it happens, you just feel like is this, is this rape?" she said, questioning whether she did something wrong.

After, she left his home and said she reported the incident to one friend. In the documentary, she said she felt "violated" and "unheard" despite repeatedly telling Brand no.

One woman alleged Russell Brand sexually assaulted her, apologized after

Another woman, who used the pseudonym Nadia, met Brand in 2012 and described unwanted sexual advances after meeting the actor for a second time, according to an account given to The Times journalist Charlotte Wace. Nadia alleges Brand pushed her against the wall and asked her to enter the bedroom with him, while a friend was visiting his home. After she rejected his request, he continued to make unwelcome advances.

"I tried to get away from him," according to the account, read by Wallace. "And at this point, he's grabbing at my underwear, pulling it to the side, and I'm telling him to get off of me, and he won't get off. And he has that glazed look in his eye again, and I can't move, and I told him, 'Get off! Get off!'"

After the encounter, Nadia alleged he raped her. Afterward, she said Brand blocked the exit and asked if she was OK. After she said she was not and demanded Brand to "get away from me," Brand asked her to calm down.

After leaving his home at 3:29 a.m., Nadia said she received an apology message from him. When Nadia emphasized via text that no means no, and asked if she needed to get tested, Brand responded that she did not and said he would make it up to her.

The documentary also highlights Brand's history of scandal and controversy. In October 2008, during the prank call segment of his radio show, he repeatedly said he had sex with the granddaughter of British actor Andrew Sachs and made lewd remarks. The documentary also acknowledged Brand's 14-month marriage with Katy Perry, his online personality as a conspiracy-minded commentator and his ties to organized religion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russell Brand accused by more women of sexual misconduct in bombshell doc