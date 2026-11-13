DETROIT — The Tigers entered this offseason with a specific shopping list: Pitching.

They've already struck on that front, reportedly agreeing on a one-year, $11.5 million contract with prospective closer Emilio Pagan. That deal hasn't been confirmed yet by the Tigers, as it's pending a physical.

But that announcement is coming, and don't be surprised if more announcements follow, as Tigers president Scott Harris was clear earlier this week at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that the team would ideally add pitchers, as in plural. And while relief help was atop the wish list, starting pitchers are in their sightlines, too.

The Tigers have the makings of a crowded rotation, even after trading away Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize ahead of the August deadline. In the picture for the 2027 rotation are Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, Drew Anderson, Keider Montero, River Ryan (acquired from the Dodgers in the Skubal trade) and returning-from-injury Reese Olson. That's seven pitchers. A typical MLB rotation has five slots.

But Harris has been around long enough to know you can never have enough pitching. Injuries happen, as the Tigers learned too well (and too often) in 2026, when a rash of injured-list stints sacked the team's playoff hopes before summer officially started.

"I've been burned so many times in this game," Harris told reporters at the GM meetings this week, "I'm just never going to feel comfortable that we have enough pitching."

Much of the talk this week has been about Skubal, who's set to command the richest contract ever given to a pitcher, perhaps $400 million or more. Harris has been asked about a possible reunion, and won't entertain the question. But the reality is, if the Tigers thought they could've signed Skubal, they might've done so before trading him away.

More: Who'll win Tarik Skubal jackpot? Teams to watch, including the Tigers

A more likely scenario is the Tigers are seeking shorter-term options, hence a report late Thursday, Nov. 13, by MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi that the team is in touch with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga.

Imanaga is a 33-year-old left-hander who came to the major leagues from Japan in 2024, signing a three-year, $44.525 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. He is 35-21 with a 3.45 ERA and 1.038 WHIP in those three seasons, during which he made 86 starts. He gives up a lot of home runs, but a lot of those are solo home runs, as he doesn't walk many. His walk rate of less than two per nine innings is outstanding. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to sign a two-year, $40 million contract. ESPN predicts the extra same contract terms.

Those numbers certainly would appeal to Harris, given his track record in Detroit. He's only signed one starting pitcher for a contract longer than two years, Valdez, for three years and $115 million. Harris only has signed two position players for more than two years, Colt Keith, before his MLB debut, and Kevin McGonigle, 17 games into his MLB career.

One starting pitcher Harris signed to a two-year contract was veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda, before the 2024 season. He got two years and $24 million, and Harris sold that move as two-fold: the obvious, to help the Tigers' rotation, and to help the Tigers open a pipeline to the Japanese player market. Maeda didn't help, on either front. (Side note: The same offseason the Tigers signed Maeda, they missed out on landing Imanaga. The Tigers signed Maeda 10 days after Imanaga signed with the Cubs.)

But perhaps Harris is looking to take another swing at that approach, given there has been rumblings early this offseason about the Tigers' interest in the players looking to leave Japan for MLB this offseason. One of those players is slugger third baseman Teruaki Sato, 27, who won the Triple Crown with the Hanshin Tigers in 2026. Two other notable Japan free agents are right-handed pitchers Kaima Taira, who turns 27 on Sunday, Nov. 15, and Hiromi Itoh, 29.

Harris was asked about the Japanese market at this week's GM meetings, and while he declined to discuss specific free agents, per his long-standing policy, he did suggest the Tigers are very interested in the Japanese market. It's a market the franchise has rarely tapped, and never successfully (Maeda, Masao Kida and Hideo Nomo).

"I can't really talk about free agents," Harris said this week, "but we're on everybody."

On the rise of Japanese players in the major leagues, Harris said: "It's great for the game. What the Japanese players have been able to do overall, but also as quickly as they have been able to do it in our game, it's really good for baseball, it increases the overall global reach of the game, and it increases the overall competition.

"And it's really fun to watch."

Free agents from Japan typically receive a 45-day window to sign after they are posted by their league, but that window is expected to be shorter this year with a lockout expected when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, MLB ruled that Japan players who don't sign with MLB ballclubs before a lockout will be ineligible to sign after the lockout and thus ineligible to play in MLB in 2027. Major-league free agents can resume contract negotiations after the lockout.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Sato will receive a five-year, $80 million contract; Taira will receive a four-year, $74 million contract; and Itoh will receive a two-year, $20 million contract.

MLB teams who sign a posted free agent from Japan also must pay a hefty posting fee, which is a percentage of the contract that is calculated on a sliding scale. The posting fee starts at 20% through the first $25 million.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

@tonypaul1984

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Tigers have never successfully tapped Japan market. Has the time come?