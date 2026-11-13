A former Michigan state representative from Oakland County who struck an unmarked sewer pipe while riding his bike in Orion Township died Friday, Nov. 13, a family attorney said.

Former Republican State Rep. John Reilly, 68, was biking to a local church early Wednesday, Nov. 11, when he hit a pipe that lay over the sidewalk on North Axford Street near the Orion Township post office.

He suffered a spinal cord injury, two fractured vertebrae and a brain injury, said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Family attorney Joe Langlois confirmed that Reilly died after he was taken off life support Friday evening.

Reilly, an Oakland Township Republican, represented House District 46 in the Michigan Legislature from 2017 through 2022.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash, said Tyler Sweers, an agency spokesperson.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Orion Township Fire Department was dispatched to a reported medical emergency involving a bicyclist near the post office on Lapeer Road, the sheriff's department said in a statement late Friday.

Reilly was riding his bicycle along the pedestrian safety path when he struck a large bypass pipe extending across the pathway as part of an ongoing sewer infrastructure project, Sweers said.

Bystanders immediately began administering CPR before an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy arrived and continued lifesaving efforts. Orion Township firefighter-paramedics assumed care, providing advanced life support before transporting Reilly to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Reilly's family, friends and all those impacted by this devastating incident,” Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. “We are grateful to the citizens and first responders who immediately took action to provide lifesaving care. Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and provide answers to the many questions it has understandably raised.”

The bypass pipe was associated with an Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner's Office sewer lining project being conducted within the Michigan Department of Transportation right-of-way, sheriff's officials said.

John Reilly's wife, Karen Reilly, said her husband was biking to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lake Orion, where he leads a men's Bible study on Wednesday mornings. She said her husband "snapped his neck back" when he crashed.

"There were no cones or anything around" the pipe, Karen Reilly said.

Barnett said the pipe was part of an Oakland County Water Resources Commission project that began Oct. 26 and was supposed to be done that week. The township supervisor said he "didn't know anything about" the project until residents started complaining to the township.

Barnett called what happened to Reilly "tragic."

"I’m at a loss, honestly," he added. "I’m really frustrated and angry."

In a statement, Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash said the project is complete, and that the equipment is expected to be fully removed from the site on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Nash also said he is "extremely saddened" by the crash.

"Our deepest sympathies go to the individual, family and community members who are affected by this tragic accident," said Nash. "There is an investigation ongoing by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office related to the construction site and equipment at the accident location."

mbryan@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Former state rep dies after his bicycle strikes unmarked pipe in Orion