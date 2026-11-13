SUNRISE, Fla. — Many people suspected this would be a treacherous, difficult road trip for the Red Wings.

As it concludes Saturday, Nov. 14, in Tampa, everyone was correct.

The way the Wings lost, Thursday, Nov. 12, a 5-4 defeat to Florida after blowing a three-goal lead midway in the second period, was an epic gut-punch, while heading to Tampa, which just so happens leads the Atlantic Division.

The Wings' losing streak has reached five games. They've lost six of their last seven games. They're seven points behind Florida now for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and beginning to lose sight of the conference leaders.

The hope now, at least for this road trip, is to go into Tampa and salvage some points and head back home in a positive frame of mind.

"We have to," said forward J.T. Compher, who scored a goal against Florida. "We have no other choice."

What stings the most for the Wings is the fact they had control against the Panthers. It appeared a second consecutive victory against the Stanley Cup contenders in 10 days, both on the Panthers' home ice, was within reach.

Florida scored a late second-period goal to trim the Wings' lead to 4-2, made it 4-3 early in the third period, and gradually assumed control the rest of the game.

"I don't think we lost our poise," coach Todd McLellan said. "We lost our momentum that we worked really hard to earn in the first 40 minutes of the game. A team like that, that's won (Stanley) Cups recently and has that type of cache, they take advantage of that, and we're still learning how to deal with it.

"There's been games this year where we didn't have it and we went back and got it, so we got that down. But today, we gave it back."

More: ESPN analyst criticizes Dylan Larkin for 'bailing ship' on Red Wings

The Wings played conservatively and let Florida dictate the game. This, after the Wings were clearly the better team for much of the opening 40 minutes.

"Momentum is a funny thing in sport," coach Todd McLellan said. "We had all the momentum until the goal at the end of the second period (Florida scored). (We) had a chance to regroup, but we start the third and take a penalty (29) seconds in (to the period) a long way from our net.

"Now they get rolling and we're on our heels. We settled down a bit, but we couldn't sustain it enough. We lost that aggressiveness to go the other way and tried to play mistake free hockey, and they capitalized."

Closing out games, holding leads, it's all been an issue for the Wings for years now, and there's been minimal improvement.

"We didn't do a good enough job attacking in the third period," Compher said. "We sat back too much.

"We frustrated them when we were up 4-1. They continued to ramp up the pressure, and it seemed like we sat into it a lot, we kind of accepted it. We need to break a little more confidence with the puck.

Ice chips

▶ The Wings broke out of their scoring slump with four goals, getting some fortunate bounces and deflections, a Compher breakaway goal, and basically showing that directing the puck toward the net can be a good thing.

"Any shot is a good shot with bodies and sticks going to the net," Compher said. "Sometimes you get rewarded. Like tonight, a couple good bounces. The more you do it, the more chances you have."

Said McLellan of the offensive resurgence: "There's the other thing, (the Wings worked) over the last day or two, we talked about it and worked hard on the offensive part of it, and we had good looks and finished. But as we put one finger in a hole, another one opens up and we have to plug that."

▶ In his second game since returning to the lineup Marco Kasper deflected a shot for a goal, played over 14 minutes, had two shots, and looked ready to assume a larger role.

"It's a little difficult coming back, missing a lot of games, but I feel pretty good," Kasper said. "I got to skate while I was off, so just trying to get up to game speed. I'm playing with really good players and just trying to make the right plays, find the timing and play as good as I can."

Red Wings at Lightning

▶ Faceoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida.

▶ TV/radio: DSN/97.1 FM

▶ Outlook: The Wings (7-10-3, 17 points) close out a four-game road trip at Tampa Bay (13-4-2, 28 points). ... The Lightning are rolling, having won six of eight (6-1-1). ... Tampa ranks fourth in goals per game (3.89). ... NHL MVP RW Nikita Kucherov (20 assists, 28 points) is off to another sensational start.

tkulfan@detroitnews.com

@tkulfan

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Red Wings head into road trip's end reeling after 3rd-period collapse