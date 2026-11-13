A Northville man has pleaded guilty to running two schemes that stole more than $5.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief and tax credits, officials said.

James Davis entered the plea this week to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the government with respect to claims, Jerome Gorgon, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said Thursday, Nov. 12.

The 49-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, according to authorities.

More: Farmington Hills man pleads guilty in COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud conspiracy and up to 10 years for conspiracy to defraud the government.

Davis's attorney, Steve Fishman, was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

The scheme

Authorities allege the defendant orchestrated two related schemes that exploited federal government programs created to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal complaint filed last year said the schemes were conducted in 2020.

In one, Davis recruited people to give him and others their personal information, which was used to apply for loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. In exchange, the recruits received a share of the fraudulently obtained proceeds, investigators said.

Davis recruited people for the other scheme, which made fraudulent claims for Sick and Family Leave Tax Credits and Employee Retention Tax Credits during the pandemic, according to officials.

Court documents said a bank alerted authorities that it received multiple PPP loan applications with the same or similar information. Investigators found the state had no record of the businesses listed on the applications.

Officials said Davis applied for $6,225,593.55 in the two fraud schemes and received $4,398,366.01.

Pandemic relief fraud charges

He is among the latest to be accused of defrauding the government of COVID-19 relief benefits.

In July, state prosecutors charged a Harper Woods man with allegedly obtaining more than $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds through fraud.

The month before that, a Southfield doctor was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a $1.7 million PPP loan in 2020.

In May, a Detroit man was accused of stealing others' identities and defrauding the state of Michigan of $400,000 in pandemic relief.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Feds: Northville man sought millions in COVID-19 fraud schemes