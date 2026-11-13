SUNRISE, Fla. — Dylan Larkin may, or may not have been, a victim of an Erik Johnson body blow on the ice when Johnson was still an active player.

But Larkin was on the receiving end of a verbal blast Thursday, Nov. 13 on the ESPN telecast before the Red Wings' game in Florida, a 5-4 Panthers victory.

Johnson criticized Larkin for asking for a trade in the middle of an eight-year contract (annual average value of $8.75 million per year) he signed with his hometown team.

"I can't stand these guys halfway through their contracts that they signed in good faith with their team, now bailing ship and wanting to go for greener pastures," Johnson said during the broadcast.

Johnson referenced his playing career in Colorado, saying forward Matt Duchene wanted out of Colorado and the Avalanche ultimately made a trade that benefitted Colorado in the long term.

Larkin is the latest of star NHL players — Commerce Township native Connor Hellebuyck, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, Nikita Kucherov, Quinn Hughes, Kirill Marchenko — who've asked for trades from their original teams.

Larkin asked for a trade in June, but the Wings have yet to find a trade that would suit their needs. Larkin has a no-trade clause and has submitted a list of approximately 10 teams he'd agreed to waive the clause.

“This isn’t exclusive to Dylan Larkin," Johnson said. "Lots of guys around the league are doing it. I don't like it. As a former player, I don't like these guys abandoning their team midseason, mid-contract."

Johnson said he's spoken to Larkin's agent Pat Brisson, who said "a lot is bubbling under the surface, behind the scenes" that the public doesn't know about.

Shawn Horcoff, the Red Wings' interim general manager, told NHL.com at the general managers' meetings earlier this week in Toronto, that a Larkin trade isn't imminent.

"Ideally, we get something that works for both sides, right?" Horcoff said. "But it has to be something that helps this team."

tkulfan@detroitnews.com

@tkulfan

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: ESPN analyst criticizes Dylan Larkin for 'bailing ship' on Red Wings