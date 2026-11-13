MOUNT CLEMENS — What happened to Ashley Elkins of Warren?

It's a question Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Carrie Seward left the jury with during opening statements on Nov. 13 in Macomb Circuit Court at the trial for Deandre Booker, Elkins' ex-boyfriend and the man accused of killing her.

Elkins, a mother of two, was last seen Jan. 2, 2025, entering Booker's apartment complex. Her blood was later found all over his bathroom. Her hair, an earring and a fired bullet were found in the drain of his bathtub.

Police were never able to find any video of Elkins leaving Booker's apartment, but found surveillance video of Booker using a shopping cart to transport large trash bags to a dumpster multiple apartment complexes over, which showed him struggling to lift the bags into the dumpster.

When police checked the dumpster a few days later, they found Elkins' blood pooled at the bottom. But Elkins' body has never been found.

"Deandre Booker killed Ashley Elkins on January 2, 2025, cleaned up the scene to get rid of any evidence, put her body in garbage bags, put her in a dumpster, never to be seen again, then lied to police about it," Seward said.

Booker is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, disinterment or mutilation of a body, concealing the death of an individual and lying to police. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

More: Roseville man to stand trial in slaying of missing ex-girlfriend

More: Surveillance video shows person pushing shopping cart toward dumpster in Macomb murder case

More: Roseville cop spotted drops of blood in apartment of man during search for ex-girlfriend

Booker refused to attend court for his jury trial and will remain at the Macomb County Jail. He also refused to attend most of his preliminary examination last year.

Prosecutors on Nov. 13 painted a portrait of a man stung by his breakup with Elkins who did Internet searches for information about guns and murder before Elkins disappeared. Booker's attorney, however, told the jury there are "gaping holes" in the case, including whether or not Elkins is even dead.

Booker and Elkins broke up in August or September 2024, about a year after they started dating, Seward said, but Booker could not accept the breakup. He began searching Google about what it meant when someone didn’t respond or sent a thumbs up to an apology text.

Then his search turned to guns, according to Seward: Looking up silencers, “telling God I want to kill someone,” “murder out of rage ex” and what happens when you shoot a gun through a pillow. Seward said that search was made 10 minutes before Elkins arrived at Booker’s apartment complex on Jan. 2 of 2025.

After Elkins disappeared, he started Googling if iPhones could be tracked when they’re dead, how to delete his search history, how to disappear and get a new identity. Then: “What happens to trash after its picked up?”

"The reason he was so curious about all those things is because Jan 2, 2025, when Ashley walked into his apartment, Deandre Booker killed her. And after he killed her, he needed to get rid of the evidence," Seward told the jury.

But Robbie Lang, Booker's attorney, told the jury that “gaping holes” in the prosecution’s evidence and investigation don’t answer any of the case's big questions, including what happened to Elkins, how she died, or if she's dead at all.

“There will be absolutely no answers to these questions forthcoming in this trial,” Lang said. “You can’t guess about what happened to Ashley Elkins. You have to be sure about it. Convinced beyond a reasonable doubt as to what happened to Ashley Elkins.”

He said there is no physical proof that would show beyond a reasonable doubt that Booker killed Elkins, as there are too many unanswered questions.

“All they have is speculation, a theory and assumption,” Lang said.

Lang said there are no cameras that show the actual entrance to Booker’s apartment complex, so “it’s equally plausible, at least in theory, that Ms. Elkins left the apartment like he (Booker) said she did, had other plans, maybe was picked up by somebody else, and nothing would’ve been caught on camera.”

Lang said Elkins’ family didn’t know her as well as they thought they did. They didn’t know Booker’s last name while they were dating; they didn’t know that she was supposedly in a relationship with another man at the time of her disappearance; and didn’t know she was charged with drunk driving a few months before she disappeared.

"You're going to hear from Ashley's own mother in terms of motive," Lang said, noting that Elkins' mother told police she might have gone over to Booker's house "because she has some financial problems and he's like a person to help."

Lang said Elkins was over at Booker’s apartment often and “God only knows what was left there.” He suggested the blood in the bathroom could be from Elkins cutting herself while shaving.

Lang said Elkins’ family began going over to Booker’s apartment complex at 5 p.m. Jan. 2, the day Elkins was last seen. They broke into his apartment and stole a phone, then lied to police about where they found the phone, Lang said.

More: Attorney of man accused of killing ex says police searches of Roseville home tainted evidence

Booker called police himself Jan. 4 to report that he'd seen on social media that someone had broken into his home. Police had been there the day before, Jan. 3, and hadn't found anything. But when they went in Jan. 4, at Booker's request, they found Elkins' blood.

Lang tried to have this evidence suppressed because he said this call was "used as pretext to over the real motivation by police, which was to search his apartment for Elkins again." Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Teri Dennings wrote in an opinion that she found this argument was unsupported.

After Elkins was reported missing, police searched the Pine Trees Acres Landfill in Lenox Township for several days, looking for the body, which has never been found.

Her Chevy Malibu was found days after she went missing, abandoned in the area of 13 Mile and Little Mack in Roseville.

kberg@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Suspect in murder of missing Warren woman refuses to attend own trial