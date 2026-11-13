MUNICH, Germany — Between his time as a player, assistant and now a head coach, Dan Campbell is approaching three decades spent in the NFL.

All that time in and around football makes Campbell uniquely qualified to pitch the game he loves to Germans, many of whom are being introduced to the sport for the first time this week, as the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots will play at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15.

"This game gave me a life," Campbell said Friday, Nov. 13, addressing reporters in Munich. "I was not a superstar, I was not a speed demon. I've got size, I played tight end, so you do a little bit of everything. But it gave me an opportunity to make a life and do something I absolutely loved with a group of guys, in any given time, 53 men in that locker room that you all have the same goal and you're all going in the same directions, and the blood and the sweat and the tears that it requires on a daily basis to be great are the things you never forget."

Added Campbell, who tapped his fist on the table in front him as he became more fired up: "It builds character. It builds character in your team, it builds character as an individual, and it allows you to overcome anything in life that may come your way. Unfortunately, and I tell the team all the time, one day you're gonna get hit, you're gonna get rocked with something really tough in your life. I hate to say it, I don't want it to happen, none of us do, but you will, and you're going to have to be the rock.

"But you're going to know how to overcome it, and you know who you can lean on, too, your brothers who have gone through everything you had to go through here. I just think it's special that way, and it gives guys an opportunity that may not have all the bells and whistles, all that, just because they do all the little things right and they maximize everything that they have and their ability. That's the best way I could do it or say it."

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The matchup with the Patriots on Sunday is Detroit's first game overseas since it played the Kansas City Chiefs at London's Wembley Stadium in 2015. It's the sixth NFL game to be played in Germany, and the third in Munich. The Lions took an overnight flight to Germany, departing Thursday evening and arriving Friday morning.

Campbell also described the city of Detroit, and what, to him, makes it a special place.

"It's a blue-collar city, and we have blue-collar fans," Campbell said. "They're very much all about hard work. We don't have the beach, we don't have all this — now, the summers are unbelievable. But things come a little bit harder out in that area. ... It's people that'll do anything for you, they'd give you the shirt off their back if you needed it. They're all about doing the hard stuff."

Of Campbell's 28 seasons in the NFL, nine have been spent in Detroit, including the last six as head coach.

"When I came to Detroit to take over as head coach, I wanted to build a team that they (Detroiters) could relate to," Campbell said. "Like, we want to be a team that they can look at and say, 'I respect that. I respect the way they go about their business, that there is something, you know, gritty about it. It is hard work, it inspiring football. It's not the easy way out.'

"Those are really the types of fans we have, just good, wholesome people that really care about each other, they put in a good day's work and then they back us up and support the heck out of us, and we love them to death."

rsilva@detroitnews.com

@rich_silva18

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Dan Campbell pitches football, Lions to German fans