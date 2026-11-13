MUNICH, Germany — Dan Campbell's first interaction with the German media in Munich was as much of a laugh-fest as one could reasonably expect.

The Detroit Lions coach walked into the press room at FC Bayern Munich Campus on Friday, Nov. 13, and delivered a hearty "Guten Tag" before sitting down and saying, "That's as good as I can do."

The first question from local media in Munich was about Campbell's knowledge of the German language — and specifically, what he might have picked up from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who speaks the language fluently and whose mother, Miriam, was born in Leverkusen.

"I don't know if he taught me this — I've been known to use profanity, so bear with me here," Campbell said. "I always give these pointers to the team on just little subtleties about — one of them is spreading our wings. 'Man, it's time to spread our wings and fly,' all right?

"But I like to use a little profanity, so I'm looking up a way to say, somewhat, maybe, the F-word in front of wings, spread your — and so I see 'Scheiße' is as close as I can get to it.

"And (St. Brown's) like, 'S--- wings?' So it didn't go over like I thought it would. But anyway, he taught me what not to say. So, there you go."

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Campbell also got a laugh out of the locals when asked what kind of local fare he was interested in trying before the team left town. As you might have guessed, the Texas native was more interested in a beverage than food.

"You don't come to Germany without getting a German beer, I know that. So, I will definitely have a beer before I leave; that's for sure," Campbell said. "I don't know which one or what, but I'm getting one."

Of course, it would probably taste better after a win.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

@nolanbianchi

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lions' Dan Campbell delivers lesson in how not to use German profanity