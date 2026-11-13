Michigan high school athletes delivered another week of standout performances, and Detroit News readers have chosen this week’s Teams of the Week.

After reviewing nominations from coaches, parents and fans across the state, five boys teams and five girls teams advanced to the reader vote. Readers cast their ballots from Monday morning through Thursday afternoon, many times over, and the results are in.

More: Subscribe to “Michigan Sidelines,” our high school sports newsletter

Detroit News Boys Team of the Week: Troy boys soccer

Troy finished the fall as Michigan’s only unbeaten boys soccer team and closed the season the way it played all year: in control.

Troy went 19-0-2 and captured its second Division 1 state title, and first since 2003, with a 2-1 win over Livonia Stevenson. Senior defender Faris Ibrahim and sophomore midfielder Connor Hotts each scored on set pieces in the final. Hotts finished the season with 20 goals and 14 assists.

Two days earlier, Troy rolled past Salem 5-2 in the semifinal. The championship was the program’s second, ending a 22-year wait between titles.

Detroit News Girls Team of the Week: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central girls golf

Forest Hills Central spent the season ranked No. 1 in Division 2. Then the Rangers went out and proved it when it mattered most.

The Rangers captured the state title by 45 strokes over South Lyon after cruising through regionals by 51. Junior Alivia Offer added the individual championship to the team trophy, also winning the regional title and earning MIGCA Super Team recognition.

Caroline VanderVelde, Camille Tierney and Abigail Offer made the MIGCA First Team, while Glenna Rinckey earned honorable mention. Head coach Ann Offer is the mother of Alivia and Abigail, giving the championship an extra family connection.

More: Nominate your favorite team for the Detroit News Team of the Week

Congratulations to both programs and the athletes who made these seasons worth celebrating. Every region and every sport remains eligible, and the next round of recognition begins immediately.

How to nominate

Nominations open at noon every Friday and close at noon Sunday. Coaches, parents and fans can submit any boys or girls team. Include a short description of what the squad accomplished (250 words or fewer), key stats or results and a contact for the head coach or statistician so the details can be verified.

From those submissions, five boys teams and five girls teams will again advance to the weekly vote.

How to vote

Voting opens at 10 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Thursday. Readers can vote multiple times, so rally your school community and get everyone involved.

Winners are announced every Friday morning. Whether your team just won a state title, pulled off a major upset or achieved something that hasn’t been done at your school in years, we want to hear about it.

Nominate your team this weekend and help decide next week’s Teams of the Week.

bfolsom@detroitnews.com

@folsomwrites

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Meet the Detroit News boys and girls High School Teams of the Week!