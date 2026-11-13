WASHINGTON — With Cade Cunningham in foul trouble and Daniss Jenkins needing a breather, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had no choice but to call on rookie guard Ebuka Okorie. The moment came at the start of the fourth quarter during the Detroit Pistons' 122-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday, Nov. 9, inside Little Caesars Arena.

Okorie played six minutes, the most significant playing time of his young career. He entered the game and quickly made an impact by scoring his first career field goal with an and-1 up-and-under layup. Taking full advantage of his minutes, Okorie finished the game with five points, shooting 2-for-3 from the field.

At the time, Okorie's performance might've been enough to lay the groundwork for a spot in Bickerstaff's rotation. However, 48 hours later, the Pistons assigned Okorie to their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. The decision doesn't stem from a lack of confidence, but from a desire to give Okorie more professional playing time.

More: Cunningham scores career-high 52 to lead Pistons' double-overtime win vs. Wizards

"We want to give him minutes wherever we can, and that has been the hard part," Bickerstaff said. "Where the rotation is, it is easy for anyone to get stagnant because you do not get actual game minutes. We just want to give him an opportunity to get on the floor. You saw the other night; he was ready to go and prepared to play. We just want to make sure that he stays ready."

Okorie's short stint against the Wizards highlighted key attributes that made him a desired prospect, which motivated the Pistons to trade up and select him with the 17th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Led by president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, the Pistons were impressed by his ability to quickly analyze plays and make decisions, whether as a playmaker or a scoring guard.

The only downside to his performance against the Wizards was an ankle injury he suffered after stepping on a player’s foot. Bickerstaff said there is no set timetable for Okorie's return or his debut with the Cruise, but the team hopes to have him back on the court soon. Bickerstaff said that if not for the injury, he would have given Okorie more playing time.

Since his debut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 25, Okorie's minutes have been sporadic, but each time the first-year prospect from Stanford stepped onto the court, he made a positive impact for Detroit.

"He is a tempo pusher. He can get to the rim at will and is an elite-level finisher," Bickerstaff said. "Defensively, I love the fact that he takes on challenges. He doesn't mind picking up guys full court and getting into them and making it difficult for them."

Okorie made his debut after replacing Isaiah Joe, who suffered a right hip contusion against the 76ers. However, Okorie's debut lasted less than two minutes. He scored his first career points at the free-throw line after 76ers center Adem Bona fouled him during a two-handed dunk attempt inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

More: As Pistons overcome injuries, Isaiah Joe is progressing after scary fall

Okorie has since played 20 minutes in the first 11 games of the season, totaling 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Okorie recognizes he has much to learn before becoming a regular in Bickerstaff's rotation. However, despite his limited minutes with the Pistons, he has already demonstrated a commitment to the team's "stay-ready" mentality. His mindset has helped him integrate seamlessly into the team culture and make a significant impact, regardless of his playing time.

"He is just a hooper. You can tell that he loves the game," Cunningham said. "He works hard at it. You can tell that he is itching to get out there. Whenever his number is called, he'll be ready. He is excited about it."

Pistons (8-3) at Heat (5-6)

▶ Tipoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Kaseya Center, Miami

▶ TV/radio: TV20/NBA TV

▶ Pistons injuries: Jalen Duren (right hamstring strain, OUT), Isaiah Joe (Right Hip Contusion, OUT)

▶ Projected lineups:Pistons — guards Cade Cunningham, Daniss Jenkins; forwards Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson; center John Collins. Heat — guards Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson; forwards Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo; center Bam Adebayo.

coty.davis@detroitnews.com

@cotydavis_24

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Pistons explain Ebuka Okorie's assignment to the G League