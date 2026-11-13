EAST LANSING — Michigan State has seen its fair share of scrambling quarterbacks this season, and too many of those opponents had its number.

Anthony Colandrea converted key third downs with his feet for Nebraska. Colton Joseph ran for 141 yards at Wisconsin. Former Spartan Aidan Chiles made up for a series of sacks with 85 yards of rushing offense for Northwestern. Each was a key reason why Michigan State lost all three of those games.

Here comes another scrambler in Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who leads the Huskies into Spartan Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 14, in a must-win game for Michigan State’s bowl hopes. After so many struggles against mobile quarterbacks, the Spartans (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) want to use all those hard lessons to prepare for Williams.

“In our game, he presents huge problems for our defense in his holistic game,” MSU coach Pat Fitzgerald said Nov. 9. “It’s everything that he does. So yeah, we got our hands full. There’s no doubt about that.”

Williams is listed questionable on Washington's preliminary availability report released Wednesday, Nov. 11. However, it appears that Michigan State expects to see him.

“He can run, he can throw. If you get out of your lanes, he’s going to gain a first down and can take it the distance,” defensive coordinator Joe Rossi added Nov. 11.

Williams, the son of the former MSU defensive back and special teams player by the same name, missed a game and a half to a rib injury this season before finishing a Washington (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) comeback against Nebraska. He is 142-for-220 throwing this season for 1,667 yards, 11 touchdowns and four picks, plus 254 yards on 73 carries for two touchdowns and a long of 36 yards.

Those stats are a bit of a regression from Williams’ scintillating sophomore year when he threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns plus 611 yards and six scores on the ground. The Arizona native had a bit of offseason drama when he nearly transferred — and Washington nearly sued him to enforce a reported $4 million NIL deal — following what he called “really bad advice.” On the field, though, his abilities speak for themselves.

“He’s just spectacular,” Fitzgerald said. “Spectacular. He can make all the throws. He’s an incredible athlete, and like the two-point play at the end of the game against Penn State, I mean his ability to spin move, to spin out of it, falling away to his left, and the throw he made. I mean, there’s not very many people that can do what he did on that play, let alone his style of play.”

More: Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Washington

Michigan State’s defense trails the middle of the pack in total rush defense, giving up 4.0 yards per carry to rank 69th among Football Bowl Subdivision teams and 44th among 68 Power Four teams.

The numbers are far worse against quarterbacks. Opposing quarterbacks have scrambled on the Spartans 53 times for a total of 376 yards gained, an average of 7.2 yards per carry. Only four times did Michigan State’s defense stop those runs at or before the line of scrimmage. More often, those plays went for sizable gains, including 23 gains between 4 and 10 yards and 10 gains beyond 10 yards.

Some of that statistical volume is a truism of scrambling, where quarterbacks flee the pocket to go and make a big play. It’s also a visible weakness of this defense, though, made most obvious by Wisconsin’s Joseph. However, last week against Michigan, the Spartans held Tommy Carr’s feet in check for just 14 yards despite some strong tape from him in previous weeks.

Rossi likened Williams more to Chiles, who some guys on this defense are quite familiar with given his past two seasons as its starting quarterback. He’s not beholden to using his feet when he flees the pocket, but can also kill a defense with his arm.

“He can create the second play. I mean, sometimes it’s the third play, fourth play, within one play,” Rossi said. “You look at the two-point play that he made against Penn State. I mean, he escaped three, four times and delivers a great ball, so he certainly has our attention. As do their receivers.”

Michigan State knows it will have its hands full this Saturday, but its frequent run-ins against other scramblers have built many reps and film sessions to figure out how to approach this matchup. How well the Spartans heed their preparation will determine how well they can contain — coaches won’t use the word stop — Williams.

“We’re going to have to be at our best to contain him,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re not going to be able to stop him. He’s too dynamic. He’s just too complete of a quarterback. But we’ve got to be able to find a way to contain him to be able to keep points off the board. It’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense.”

Washington at Michigan State

▶ Kick: 4:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: BTN/760-AM

▶ Records: Michigan State 3-6, 1-5 Big Ten; Washington 5-4, 2-4

▶ Line: Washington by 3

▶ Series: Washington leads, 4-1. Last meeting: Washington won, 41-7, at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023.

cearegood@detroitnews.com

@ConnorEaregood

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: MSU seeks redemption for scrambler woes against Demond Williams Jr.