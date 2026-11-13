An explosion has leveled a house in Warren.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said the explosion happened at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the 1400 block of Hendricks Avenue at the corner of Elroy Avenue near Nine Mile and Schoenherr roads.

The home was vacant and no injuries were reported, Gajewski said. However, the house sustained extensive damage, and debris covered much of the property.

Gajewski said Warren Fire Department officials are investigating the explosion's cause.

Warren fire officials on Friday confirmed there was an explosion and flames at the home.

Crews arrived at the home and found it engulfed in fire with heavy smoke, they said in a statement.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and searched for potential victims, but none were found, according to authorities. Officials also said that no firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire.

They said the cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation, but it may have been a natural gas leak. However, officials said a final determination will require further investigation by the department and the utility company that serves the area.

Fire officials also said that several homes in the area, including the one next door, were significantly damaged. They said the next-door house's foundation was structurally damaged, forcing its occupants to find temporary lodging elsewhere.

In addition, the blast sent debris flying in all directions, and some of it damaged nearby homes and parked vehicles, investigators said.

Officials for Consumers Energy, which provides natural gas services in the area, were also not immediately available for comment.

On Friday morning, charred debris was scattered across the lot and on neighboring yards. Most of a house's remains sat in a pile, and some leaned against the next-door home, which showed signs of damage. The neighborhood is filled with wooden bungalow-style houses.

Other house explosions have been reported in Michigan.

In May, a house exploded in Comstock Park near Grand Rapids, killing a man and leaving a woman in critical condition.

Last year, a woman died, and a man was severely injured after what police said was a house explosion in Southgate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Explosion levels Warren home, police say