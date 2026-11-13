Angelique S. Chengelis, Connor Earegood, John Niyo, and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday's Michigan State-Washington game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing (4:15 p.m., Big Ten Network/760 AM).

▶ Angelique S. Chengelis: Most expected MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald would have his Spartans fired up for the annual in-state rivalry game against Michigan, and he did. The Spartans have not made winning a habit — yet — but considering the number of injury setbacks, Fitzgerald still manages to get them to play hard. The Spartans need to win out to reach bowl eligibility and that starts with Washington, which has had it shares of struggles during Big Ten play (the Huskies are 2-4). Michigan State will have to duplicate its defensive performance and also its run game from the Michigan game, and will have to generate touchdowns, although Liam Boyd's five field goals certainly were enough last weekend. Pick: Washington, 20-16

▶ Connor Earegood: What will make MSU's win over Michigan even sweeter is if the Spartans can turn this momentum into a bowl game. That's the marching orders heading into this game against Washington, where a mobile quarterback in Demond Williams Jr. — whose father spent some time as an MSU defensive back — poses the type of challenge that MSU's defense has struggled with. But there's a definite swagger out of this group that finally got a pay-off. Offensively, Michigan State will have to take care of the ball against a Washington defense that ranks seventh in the nation with 12 picks. It helps that Brandon Tullis proved there's still juice in the run game, and the offensive line is carving big holes up the middle. Pick: Michigan State, 24-21

▶ John Niyo: Credit Pat Fitzgerald and his team for giving the fans a reason to come back for more. A loss at Michigan last week would’ve made these last couple of home games an even tougher sell. But it’s still a heavy lift for the Spartans, trying to get to the finish line with a roster that’s stretched to its limits by injury. And while Fitzgerald has hammered home the need to avoid a rivalry hangover, this Washington team will test his defense in ways the Wolverines clearly couldn’t. The Huskies won their last two road games and know a third will make them bowl eligible. Pick: Washington, 24-17

▶ Bob Wojnowski: After their huge rivalry victory, the Spartans’ next challenge is to avoid a letdown. Their physical punishing of Michigan was impressive, even more impressive if they follow it up against the 5-4 Huskies, who are slight favorites. Washington leans heavily on the pass, but quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is a dangerous runner. MSU’s identity under Pat Fitzgerald was on full display last week, as the Spartans dominated with the power running of a rejuvenated Brandon Tullis. Just as important, Alessio Milivojevic showed he can be efficient and error-free. MSU’s defense has played hard all year but it was absolutely swarming against Michigan. Containing Williams on the ground will be the key, and summoning another burst of emotional energy will be the test. Pick: Washington, 24-20

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Washington