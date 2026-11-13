Angelique S. Chengelis, Connor Earegood, John Niyo, and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday's Michigan-Oregon game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon (3:30 p.m., FS1/94.7 FM).

▶ Angelique S. Chengelis: So much to unpack from this week, starting with the Michigan loss to Michigan State and then Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham saying he would evaluate offensive coordinator Jason Beck after the season. Apparently "after the season" was code for "within 24 hours." Beck is out, and offensive line coach Jim Harding is in as interim OC, but how much can change in the final three regular-season games? For starters, maybe less rhino? Whittingham said he wasn't going to reveal who will start at quarterback, but freshman quarterback Tommy Carr likely will start at Oregon and, perhaps, Bryce Underwood will also play (he should have played in the second half against MSU). Whittingham ruffled some duck feathers this week when he said Oregon coach Dan Lanning can outbid most programs for players because of the program's $50 million NIL budget. Lanning came up with a zinger, saying Michigan is spending money on fired coaches (Beck), which maybe makes it hard to sign players. Michigan meets Oregon a few weeks after Lanning fired his offensive coordinator and the Ducks have won their last two, including at Ohio State last weekend. Will Michigan find a win after firing its OC? Pick: Oregon, 28-10

▶ Connor Earegood: For the first time since 2021, Michigan leaves its in-state rivalry with a loss. Unlike that season, there isn't a whole lot to play for the rest of the way. College Football Playoff hopes were kissed goodbye weeks ago, as were Big Ten title odds. This group isn't making a name-brand bowl game, either. Kyle Whittingham's coaching tenure itself looks tenuous, if not for an even more uncertain future in athletic department leadership. Let's talk ball: Michigan's offensive line looked outmatched all game last week, and the quarterback situation took a step back with an ugly performance from Tommy Carr. Now, Bryce Underwood will work back in, and Michigan will try to figure out if it can score more than six points with interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding calling plays. Against this Ducks defense, he'll have its hands full. This is still an Oregon team with lots of talent, if three losses make you forget that. And though Michigan's defense has been solid all year, it can't be on the field for 40 minutes like last week. Pick: Oregon, 31-10

▶ John Niyo: Two quarterbacks might be better than one for the Wolverines. But there’s no good reason to think Michigan’s offensive woes will be solved simply by cutting coordinator Jason Beck loose. The problems up front all but guarantee that. Meanwhile, there are no guarantees Jay Hill’s defense can keep carrying the load the way it has. And with Dylan Raiola starting to find a rhythm, this could be the week it the score gets out of hand. Pick: Oregon, 31-14

▶ Bob Wojnowski: Just when you think the Ducks (6-3) may be dead, they thrash Ohio State in Columbus, as quarterback Dylan Raiola looks revived under interim offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. (Yes, the same Jay Johnson who used to be MSU’s OC). Hey, if the change worked for Dan Lanning, why not for Kyle Whittingham? He fired Jason Beck and promoted offensive line coach Jim Harding, who has no playcalling experience. Tommy Carr will get first shot at quarterback but Bryce Underwood should play too. The Wolverines (5-4) desperately need creativity on offense because their solid defense shows signs of wear. This is a gut-check and heat-check for Whittingham, as the pressure rises following the dreary 15-6 loss to MSU. The offense has to be better because it can’t possibly be worse, but the Ducks’ explosiveness will be too much. Pick: Oregon, 27-13

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Predictions: Michigan football at Oregon