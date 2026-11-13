Hit albums come and go, but "La Rosalía" is in the business of making clásicos.

Rosalía took home the biggest prize of the night at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, winning album of the year at the Nov. 12 ceremony in Las Vegas. The Spanish singer-songwriter beat out top releases from the likes of Karol G, Anitta and Jorge Drexler with her latest studio effort, "Lux."

"This is my third time winning this award," said Rosalía, who also received the honor in 2019 and 2022. "If 'El Mal Querer' was a dream and 'Motomami' was a production, then 'Lux' has been a leap into the abyss. I think it's really important to speak your truth and for everyone else to be able to. And this record is mine."

The award was presented by Colombian singer and fellow Latin Grammy winner Juanes, which proved to be a full-circle moment for Rosalía, who became emotional as she recalled the Latin rock icon's support in her early career.

"When there were only 100 people in a room in Madrid, you were there," a teary-eyed Rosalía said. "And you helped me a lot at the start of my career, and you keep being there."

The win caps off a golden streak for Rosalía, who also won in the song of the year, best pop song, best alternative album and short-form music video categories. In addition to her trophies, the singer delivered a rousing medley performance of her songs "La Rumba Del Perdón," "La Perla" and "Dios Es Un Stalker" onstage.

"Lux," an ambitious art pop record that draws inspiration from classical music and spans multiple languages, was released last November. The album earned acclaim from critics, as well as peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart.

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In April, Rosalía revisited "Lux" with the "Complete Works," a digital deluxe album that added three tracks previously only available on the album's physical edition.

The singer also took the album out on the road with the Lux Tour, which wrapped in September after nearly 60 shows.

But even with these accolades under her belt, Rosalía won't be resting on her laurels any time soon.

"I know I have a lot to learn," Rosalía concluded in her Latin Grammys speech. "I still probably haven't done my best work yet, but I know that I have what it takes to do it better."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rosalía triumphs at Latin Grammys with album of the year win