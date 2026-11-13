WASHINGTON — Just over a week after Democrats sailed to victory in the midterm elections, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a progressive from Maryland, launched a challenge against Sen. Chuck Schumer to lead Senate Democrats in the next Congress.

The announcement began a high-stakes congressional leadership clash that will in part determine the Democratic Party's direction over the last two years of President Donald Trump's administration — and shape its identity heading into the 2028 presidential election.

After teasing a bid for days, Van Hollen, 67, made his run official in a Nov. 12 interview with MS NOW host Jen Psaki.

"The scale and scope of this victory, 56 Senate Democratic seats, really gives us a mandate and the votes to do big things," he told the TV host.

He argued that while voters had clearly rejected Trump's policies, "they’ve not yet hired Democrats."

"We have to earn their trust," he said. "My view is that you can’t earn that trust with old leadership. You need to move on to new leadership."

A closed-door vote is expected in early December. The winner will need the support of a majority of the 55- to 56-member caucus.

Schumer: 'I have the votes'

A number of incoming Senate Democrats have not explicitly committed to backing Schumer as leader, despite his steering of the party to major — and in some cases stunning — midterm victories in Senate races. In a Nov. 12 statement, the 75-year-old New York lawmaker said he remains confident he has the support to stay leader.

"I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead," he said. "I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people."

Van Hollen's declaration immediately split members of the Democratic caucus. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, for example, swiftly pledged his support to Van Hollen. So did Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El Sayed.

"The American public spoke clearly last week," he said in a social media post. "They rejected Trumpism. But we have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership."

Meanwhile, Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, questioned the rationale of ousting Schumer, whom he called "one of the principal architects of the most successful election in modern history."

With Schumer at the helm, Republican Sen. Susan Collins, King's longtime Maine colleague, lost for the first time last week. Her seat had been a decadeslong political white whale for Democrats.

"Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?" he said.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, among others, expressed similar sentiments backing Schumer.

Zachary Schermele is the congressional correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com and on Signal @zachschermele.02. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maryland's Van Hollen challenges Schumer to lead Senate Democrats