A worldwide Microsoft outage continues to affect several services this morning as the company works to restore applications ranging from Outlook to Copilot.

Did we mention today is Friday the 13th?

Microsoft frustrated thousands of users Thursday, Nov. 12 with almost 130,000 users reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook on the outage tracker downdetector.com.

Other services, such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, Copilot, Teams, Azure, and OneDrive, also received tens of thousands of complaints.

Downdetector posted on social media site X the outage affected 74 countries.

The technology giant said changes it made to "improve serviceability" had not taken "as expected" in a status update published shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 12.

"We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances," the update said.

The outage came two days after Microsoft issued a moderately severe warning about an actively exploited security flaw in Outlook which allowed attackers to trick users into opening a corrupted message file without triggering Outlook's security warning.

Is Microsoft back up? What's the current status of outage?

"We've made additional progress toward service recovery, with recovery actions completed across portions of the affected infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region," Microsoft said in a 6 a.m. Nov. 13 update.

"Traffic is being gradually restored, and we're seeing improvements in key customer scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing. However, some users may continue to experience intermittent issues.

"Our focus is now on extending these recovery actions across affected infrastructure in other regions, while continuing stabilization efforts and adding supporting capacity to improve service consistency.

Is Microsoft outage caused by cyberattack?

"At this time, we have no evidence of malicious activity associated with this incident," Microsoft said.

"We will continue to treat this with urgency until full mitigation, and we will share a full Post-Incident Report with root cause and defense-in-depth actions after mitigation is complete."

The next update from Microsoft will be issued at 7 a.m. ET Nov. 13.

Users may not be able to connect to Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook

In an update posted shortly before 5 a.m. ET Nov. 13, Microsoft said users may be unable to connect to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.

"Users may be unable to access their mailbox using Outlook on the web ... and email delivery may be delayed."

"Features of the Microsoft 365 services below that interact with Exchange Online and email services are impacted. Elements of those services that do not depend on interaction with Exchange Online remain functional.

"Users may be unable to access their mailbox using Outlook on the web, Outlook desktop (MAPI), Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), or REST-based connections, and email delivery may be delayed."

Downdetector showed users continuing to report problems with Outlook early Friday, including being able to send and receive messages.

At 4:47 a.m. ET, 6,612 were reporting problems, down sharply from a high of 131,114 at 1:17 p.m. Nov. 12.

Will I lose any emails during the Microsoft outage?

"To protect email during recovery, we’re continuing to prioritize queue and backlog processing, and the email timeout window has been extended to 48 hours to preserve delayed messages," Microsoft posted.

"Reducing email queues and backlogs remains a priority, and the extended 48-hour email timeout window remains in place to help protect delayed messages as delivery catches up," the company said at 6 a.m. Nov. 13.

Microsoft outage impacts several applications, including cloud updates, Copilot

At 5 a.m. ET Nov. 13, Microsoft updated the status of several services:

Multiple services including Cloud Update, Cloud Policy, and Inventory are affected.

Microsoft 365 Education: Features including Assignments, Reading Progress, and Speaker Progress may be impacted.

Features including Assignments, Reading Progress, and Speaker Progress may be impacted. Microsoft Copilot 365: Users may be unable to load Copilot Chat or receive responses in the web and desktop apps, and Copilot experiences may be unable to access work data such as email, calendar, and files.

Users may be unable to load Copilot Chat or receive responses in the web and desktop apps, and Copilot experiences may be unable to access work data such as email, calendar, and files. Microsoft Defender for Office 365: Some Defender for Office 365 experiences that rely on Purview DLP/Information Protection signals may experience delays or failures in policy evaluation and governance action enforcement.

Some Defender for Office 365 experiences that rely on Purview DLP/Information Protection signals may experience delays or failures in policy evaluation and governance action enforcement. Microsoft Defender XDR : Users may be unable to load Microsoft Defender portal pages or solution tabs.

: Users may be unable to load Microsoft Defender portal pages or solution tabs. Microsoft Fabric: Users may encounter failures when exporting reports with sensitivity labels to PDF or PowerPoint, when updating artifacts with sensitivity labels, or opening pbix with sensitivity label in Power BI Desktop. As a workaround, users can remove the sensitivity label from the affected item to complete the operation, if their organization's data protection policies allow it.

Users may encounter failures when exporting reports with sensitivity labels to PDF or PowerPoint, when updating artifacts with sensitivity labels, or opening pbix with sensitivity label in Power BI Desktop. Microsoft Intune: Scenarios including device enrollment, device check-in, and device compliance policies may have been intermittently impacted.

Scenarios including device enrollment, device check-in, and device compliance policies may have been intermittently impacted. Microsoft Planner: Users are experiencing Plan and Task operation reliability issues.

Users are experiencing Plan and Task operation reliability issues. Microsoft Power Apps: Users may be intermittently unable to sign-in to the Power Apps or Field Service mobile apps.

Users may be intermittently unable to sign-in to the Power Apps or Field Service mobile apps. Microsoft To Do: The app may not load, and users may see operation failures.

The app may not load, and users may see operation failures. SharePoint Online: Some users may experience issues when sharing SharePoint Online files with people outside their organization, where external sharing is permitted by both organization-level and site-level settings. Additionally, features that depend on Exchange Online may be impacted. Accessing files stored directly in SharePoint Online remains functional.

Some users may experience issues when sharing SharePoint Online files with people outside their organization, where external sharing is permitted by both organization-level and site-level settings. Additionally, features that depend on Exchange Online may be impacted.

Is Microsoft Teams working this morning?

"Most of the core functionality including joining calls, meetings, group chats, and channel messages are not impacted," Microsoft said.

"Scenarios that depend on Exchange Online, including Calendar related failures with scheduling, invites, viewing, and meeting edits."

Problems continue with the following Teams functions:

Creation of Live or Virtual events fail.

Failures with Copilot responses for outlook, calendar, or M365 files, read history, or adding to new chats.

Navigating to App chats, adding new contacts or syncing contacts in settings fail.

Standard channels are working fine but users may experience the inability to create or delete private or shared channels.

Downdetector: Microsoft outages went global in about an hour

"Microsoft's outage reports on Nov. 12 reached 74 countries and territories in about an hour," Downdetector posted on X.

"Outlook reports alone peaked at more than 2,000 times their normal level.

"Reports about Microsoft 365, Copilot, Teams and OneDrive each rose more than a hundredfold, and Azure about a hundredfold. Xbox, GitHub and LinkedIn, also Microsoft's, rose far less."

Microsoft was down for half a day in July

On July 23, Microsoft services were limited or unavailable for thousands of users and administrators for more than 12 hours. Some users on Reddit also reported problems downloading Windows updates or installing Microsoft Office apps.

Microsoft's Service Health Status page listed "service degradation" for multiple services in Microsoft 365 on some specific network paths. The company rerouted traffic and was able to provide some relief, Microsoft said. By 11:21 p.m., the software giant confirmed in a post on X that "the issue has been mitigated."

This story has been updated with new information.

Cheryl McCloud and C.A. Bridges are journalists for the USA TODAY Network-Florida's service journalism Connect team. You can get all of Florida’s best content directly in your inbox each weekday day by signing up for the free newsletter, Florida TODAY, at https://naplesnews.com/newsletters.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Microsoft outage continues to cause problems on Friday the 13th